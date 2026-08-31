More Tanzanian students now seek technology skills abroad

By  Rosemary Mirondo

Business Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of Tanzanian students are pursuing higher education abroad, with many choosing technology, engineering and health-related programmes to gain skills for the digital economy.

The latest group departed Dar es Salaam on Saturday through Global Education Link (GEL), which facilitates placements at international universities. Their programmes include Computer Engineering, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Civil Engineering, health sciences, law and business.

GEL Dar es Salaam Branch Manager Micky Musa said other students were preparing to study in China, Malaysia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

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He urged prospective students and parents to seek professional guidance on university selection, admissions, visas and travel arrangements.

Students pursuing technology programmes said they were responding to growing demand for digital skills.

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