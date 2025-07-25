CCM calls virtual national congress to review constitution

Dodoma. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has convened a Special National Congress scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, July 26, 2025.

CCM’s Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Amos Makala, told reporters here on Friday, July 25, 2025, that the main agenda is to make minor amendments to the party’s constitution.

He said the congress will be held virtually, with all preparations now finalised.

“I have received many calls, and there has been a lot of speculation on social media. I wish to confirm that the Special National Congress will take place tomorrow, and it will be conducted virtually,” said Mr Makala.

On May 29, 2025, the party sitting in Dodoma endorsed key amendments to its constitution—marking a move to modernise its internal governance structures and align with the requirements set by the Political Parties Registrar.

The revisions, described as “minor but strategic,” are aimed at facilitating digital transformation within the party and ensuring full compliance with national laws governing political parties.

One of the key updates approved by party delegates is the formal inclusion of virtual meetings—a system already in informal use at district and regional levels. The move, spearheaded by CCM’s Organisation Department, will allow meetings from the district, regional, and even National Executive Committee (NEC) levels to be held online, when necessary.

“In our current structure, we’ve installed communication systems connecting regional and district offices. These tools are already being used, and by embedding them in our constitution, we ensure these digital meetings are both efficient and legally compliant,” said President Samia Suluhu Hassan

She added that e-meetings will only be held when necessary and with authorisation from the Secretary-General, to prevent misuse or undermining of party protocols via online platforms.