CCM nominates eight cadres for Eala seats

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar/Dodoma. The ruling party CCM yesterday nominated eight cadres who will vie for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) seats.

The meeting the ruling party’s legislators at the party’s headquarters in Dodoma under national chairman President Samia Suluhu Hassan, disclosed that names of nominees would be submitted in Parliament for final voting.

The names are Dr Ng’waru Maghembe, James Millya, Anar Kachwamba, Angela Kizigha and Dr Shogo Mlozi.

Others are Machame Ali Machame and Abdulla Hassan Makame and Nadra Juma Mohamed.

The eight were picked from 26 recommended members for EALA parliamentary positions.

The EAC Treaty provides that National Assemblies of partner states shall elect nine aspirants for the regional Assembly.

The treaty provides that the lawmakers should not be among the members of member state’s respective Parliaments, but should come among political parties represented in the Assembly.

Those elected for nomination to Eala should as well represent various shades of opinion, gender and other special interest groups in the respective country.

More crucial is that the aspirants for the regional House should neither be holding office as a minister nor an office in the service of the EAC.

But, while CCM aspirants are expected to occupy eight of the nine country positions, candidates from CUF and ACT-Wazalendo will have to battle for the remaining position.

However, CUF has picked 12 members for the position, while their ACT-Wazalendo counterpart has endorsed Mr Ado Shaibu (Mainland) and Mr Pavu Abdallah (Zanzibar).

For Tanzania, the Eala membership arrangement is that at least three of the nine members should come from Zanzibar.