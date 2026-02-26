CCM secretariat shake-up expected soon amid government focus

Dar es Salaam. Changes in the ruling CCM secretariat or among senior party officials could occur at any time, The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, has been informed.

Reliable sources within CCM indicate the reshuffle is ongoing and may affect the party’s top leadership.

If implemented, it would mark adjustments within six months since Dr Asha-Rose Migiro was appointed Secretary-General on August 23, 2025.

Political analysts say the changes are likely as CCM focuses on defending the government and preparing for internal party elections.

Internal sources say the ordinary meeting of CCM’s Central Committee, held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, in Dodoma under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, may be part of the reshuffle plan.

Reports suggest Dr Migiro, former UN Deputy Secretary-General, and other senior officials could be affected.

“Changes are coming. All signs show Dr Migiro’s secretariat may be dissolved; some members cannot keep pace, especially as the party must support the government after the October 29 elections,” a reliable source said.

The source added that following the Central Committee meeting, the National Executive Council (NEC) will convene, where further changes could occur.

Dr Migiro was appointed Secretary-General five days before CCM launched its campaign to defend the presidency.

She is the first woman to hold the post since the party’s establishment in 1977, replacing Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, now Vice President.

The August 2025 reshuffle also saw Kenani Kihongosi appointed Secretary for Ideology, Propaganda and Training; Mr Joshua Mirumbe as NEC Secretary for Economy and Finance; and Mr Halid Mwinyi as Secretary-General of CCM Youth wing (UVCCM).

It has been 184 days since the last secretariat changes, and reports indicate further adjustments remain necessary.

The NEC will meet soon to discuss the issue. This will be the first NEC meeting since the October 29, 2025, general election.

Unofficial reports suggest a Special National Congress could also convene online, although the agenda remains unclear.

CCM last held a Special National Congress on July 26, 2025, approving constitutional amendments and other party matters.

Sources said the upcoming meetings will include reports from the CCM Zanzibar Special Committee, which met on February 19, 2026, under CCM Mainland Vice Chair and Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Discussions included progress in CCM-ACT Wazalendo unity talks concerning the Zanzibar Government of National Unity (GNU).

Analysts’ views

Political science lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Dr Richard Mbunda, said the developments are unsurprising, as CCM now needs to be active in defending the government.

He noted disputes involving Kihongosi and CCM elders, including Judge Joseph Warioba and Joseph Butiku, highlighting the need for careful political management.

“Dr Migiro is composed and suitable for calm periods, but the party needs a different approach now to maintain legitimacy and support for the government,” said Dr Mbunda.

Analyst Kiama Mwaimu argued that some current secretariat leaders have struggled to keep pace.

“Dr Migiro appears more like a professional executive than a politician, possibly due to limited political experience. CCM needs a Secretary-General with political acumen, like Abdulrahman Kinana,” he said.

Prof Ali Makame Ussi of the State University of Zanzibar (Suza) said CCM’s secretariat has lacked strength since the October 29, 2025, election.

He noted that many national issues are discussed, but the party does not provide satisfactory answers.

“Considering current forces and the 2027 internal elections, CCM needs a strong secretariat to correct weaknesses and prepare for both internal elections and the 2030 general election,” said Prof Makame.