Dar es Salaam. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) chairman for Ubungo District, Rogati Mbowe, has urged local government officials to take services closer to residents by regularly visiting communities, listening to their grievances and addressing their concerns.

He said public officials should not wait for residents to visit their offices seeking assistance, but should proactively identify challenges facing communities and ensure services are delivered without discrimination.

Mbowe made the call during a public meeting in Saranga Ward, Kibamba Constituency, where he urged officials to make community visits part of their routine responsibilities.

He directed Ubungo District Commissioner Albert Msando to dedicate at least two days a week to visiting communities and following up on residents’ concerns.

He also cautioned ward and local government officials against being absent from their offices when residents need services, stressing that effective leadership requires accessibility and accountability.

Meanwhile, Kibamba MP Angellah Kairuki highlighted efforts to address the shortage of school desks, saying a workshop established in Saranga had refurbished 1,647 desks.

She said school visits had revealed that partially damaged desks were being discarded instead of repaired, prompting the initiative to reduce the cost of buying new ones, which range between Sh100,000 and Sh120,000 each.

“My goal, together with that of the ward councillor and street chairpersons with whom we work, is to ensure that no child in Kibamba Constituency sits on the floor,” she said.

Kairuki said more than Sh78.3 million had been allocated for fee-free education in the 2026/27 financial year, while Sh235 million had been earmarked for secondary education.

She also said the Ministry of Education was ready to allocate Sh1.6 billion for a school in Upendo, but the project was awaiting suitable land.

Ubungo District Commissioner Albert Msando said leaders were working together to address concerns over water supply and roads. He urged residents who had built on road reserves to remove the obstructions to improve access.