Census: The question of postal code address will be raised

Dar es Salaam. The Population and Housing Census kicked off yesterday on August 23, and is expected to come to an end on August 29 this month.

The census comes at a time when a reasonable number of Tanzanians still lack postal code addresses in their localities.

Household members need therefore not to be surprised if they are asked by census clerks on whether they have the postal code address in their areas and streets of residence.

This, and many other such questions seeking information on postal code address are crucial as they help the government to easily track its citizens in the provision of various social services in their areas.

Household members with postal code addresses, might as well be asked to provide the postal code number for their house, street, village as well as hamlet (boma) in which they are living.

The answers provided, will help the government in determining the number of pre-primary schools, secondary schools, hospitals and any other social services needed in a particular street, village or area.

Thus, in turn, the information collected may also help the government in planning and coming up with better policies on social-services provision to its citizens.