Chadema cracks down on leaders who accused Heche

Dar es Salaam. The opposition Chadema has taken disciplinary action against two of its leaders in Morogoro and Tanga regions after they publicly accused the party’s Mainland vice chairman, Mr John Heche, and called for action against him.

The action has affected Bumbuli Constituency Secretary, Mr Abubakari Mashambo, who has been removed from his position, and Chadema Morogoro Regional Secretary, Mr Barnabas Okola, who has been suspended.

The two leaders have also been ordered to submit evidence supporting their allegations against Mr Heche within 14 days.

In separate statements, Mr Mashambo and Mr Okola alleged that Mr Heche receives financial contributions from supporters but uses the funds for personal interests instead of directing them towards party activities.

“We have seen it necessary to bring this matter before journalists so that Mr Heche can reflect on his actions because the funds are not benefiting the party. We believe he should not continue holding the position of deputy chairman at this time,” said Mr Mashambo.

Following the allegations, Chadema’s Northern Zone issued a statement announcing that, effective July 8, 2026, Mr Mashambo had been removed from his position for allegedly violating party procedures by taking complaints to the media instead of using official channels.

According to the statement signed by Chadema Northern Zone Secretary Yohana Kaunya, Mr Mashambo has been required, under Article 6.3.6(c) of the party’s 2006 Constitution, to provide evidence supporting his allegations within 14 days of receiving the official notice.

Mr Kaunya said Mr Mashambo’s suspension was imposed under Article 6.3(c) and (d) and would remain in place until the Zone Executive Committee, which has disciplinary powers, completes investigations and issues a final decision.