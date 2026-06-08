Chadema expulsion row deepens as member fights back

Dar es Salaam. A day after being expelled from the opposition Chadema, former Zanzibar Vice Chairman, Mr Said Issa Mohammed, has dismissed the decision as procedurally flawed and unconstitutional, insisting he remains a legitimate party member protected under the party constitution.

The expulsion, announced on Sunday, June 7, 2026, followed a resolution of the Chadema Pemba Zone Executive Committee during an emergency meeting held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Chake Chake, Pemba.

The disciplinary action stems from Mr Mohamed’s involvement in filing Civil Case No. 8323 of 2025 against the Chadema Board of Trustees and the party secretary general.

In the case, Mr Mohamed, alongside two members of the Zanzibar Board of Trustees, Mr Ahmed Rashid Khamis, and the late Ms Maulida Anna Komu, accused the party of unequal distribution of assets and resources between Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

However, on May 28, 2026, the High Court of Tanzania dismissed the case, citing legal deficiencies in the filings, including failure to specify the commencement date of the alleged violations.

The ruling was delivered at the Dar es Salaam Registry by Judge David Ngunyale.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Monday, June 8, 2026, Mr Mohamed said he was neither formally notified nor given a hearing before the expulsion decision was taken.

“A party member is not a roadside fixture. A member is protected by the party’s rules, ethics, and constitution. For a member to be expelled, due process must be followed. I was not given any official notice; I only saw reports circulating on social media,” he said.

He maintained that he still considers himself a legitimate Chadema member, arguing that he was not summoned to respond to any allegations or allowed to defend himself as required under party procedures.

“The party constitution clearly outlines the rights of a member. When accused, a member must be summoned to a formal meeting, informed of the allegations, and given a chance to respond. Only then can the relevant organs make a decision. I have not seen such procedures followed, which is why I consider this misconduct,” he added.

‘We gave him 14 days’

However, Chadema Pemba Zone chairman, Mr Omar Nassor, dismissed Mr Mohamed’s claims, saying he was allowed to respond within 14 days following a written notice but failed to do so.

“The executive committee met on May 23, 2026, and thereafter, he was issued a letter requiring him to explain himself within 14 days. He did not respond within that period. After the deadline expired, we reconvened on June 6, 2026, and reached the decision,” said Mr Nassor.

He added that party procedures do not always require a physical summons, arguing that written communication and opportunity to respond are sufficient under Chadema rules.

“We gave him a chance to respond, but he remained silent. After the 14 days had elapsed, the committee met and decided in line with our constitution. He is therefore no longer our member,” he said.

Following Chadema’s response, The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, contacted Mr Mohamed again regarding the alleged letter, but he said he would respond later.

Chadema statement

In a public statement issued on Sunday, June 7, 2026, Pemba Zone secretary, Mr Abdulla Hassan, said the executive committee acted in accordance with the party constitution, rules, and guidelines in handling Mr Mohame’s disciplinary case.

“After receiving and deliberating the report before it, the committee was satisfied that Mr Said Issa Mohammed had violated the party constitution, rules, and guidelines. As a result, the Pemba Zone Executive Committee resolved to expel him with immediate effect from June 6, 2026,” said Mr Hassan.

He added that from that date, Said Issa Mohammed ceased to be recognised as a member, leader, or representative of Chadema at any level.

Chadema Mainland vice-chairman, Mr John Heche, and secretary general John Mnyika attended the meeting.