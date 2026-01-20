Chadema founder Edwin Mtei to be laid to rest on Saturday

Arusha. Founding member of the opposition party Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) and Tanzania’s first Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Edwin Mtei is set to be buried on Saturday, 24 January 2026, at his family home in Tengeru, just outside Arusha city.

Mtei, 94, passed away on the night of 19 January 2026 in Arusha.

Speaking on Tuesday, 20 January, the late leader’s fourth child, Melyi Mtei, said burial arrangements would take place at the family cemetery on the Tengeru estate.

“Father passed away last night. He was elderly, and we expect to lay him to rest here on the farm in Tengeru on Saturday,” she said.

Melyi described her father as a cheerful man who valued education.

“We will remember him as a loving father who cared deeply for his family. He cherished learning and valued education,” she said. She added: “He enjoyed the company of others and, after retiring, loved tending to his coffee plantation. As he aged, he stayed at home more. Some of his colleagues used to visit, but over time they too became fewer.”

Chadema Northern Region

Speaking at the home, Chadema Northern Regional Secretary Tottinani Ndonde said the party received the news with deep sorrow, especially as it comes on the eve of the party’s 33rd anniversary.

“To honour Mtei’s contribution, we have planned commemorative events on 22 and 23 January 2026,” Ndonde said. “I extend my condolences to Chadema members and all democracy advocates. Mtei was a founder who dedicated his life to democracy, and today Tanzanians see the fruits of his work.”

He added: “Though his passing comes at an unexpected time, we thank God for Mtei’s life. Before the burial, we will hold two days of official party activities to celebrate his legacy.”

Mtei served as BoT Governor from 1966 and later as Minister for Finance and Planning from 1978 until his resignation in 1981.