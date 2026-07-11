Chadema unveils 15 resolutions, renews New Constitution campaign push

Dar es Salaam. Chadema Central Committee (CC) has issued 15 resolutions, including plans to convene the party’s Council and continue its New Constitution campaign in Unguja and Pemba.

Other resolutions include thanking Tanzanians supporting the party through public rallies, opposing the ban on public meetings issued by Minister for Home Affairs Patrobas Katambi, and calling on the government to reduce fuel prices.

The committee also demanded that the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties release outstanding funds owed to the party from government subsidies.

Announcing the resolutions on Friday, July 10, 2026, Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika said the CC, which met from June 28 to 30, had resolved to convene the party’s Council on September 15 this year, coinciding with the International Day of Democracy, to make key decisions.

“It will be a day to make major decisions on rights, freedoms, democracy and change in the country, in line with the party’s responsibilities as provided under Article 7.7 of Chadema’s Constitution,” said Mr Mnyika.

He said the committee had resolved to continue the New Constitution and Free Tundu Lissu campaigns in Unguja and Pemba while encouraging Tanzanians to participate in political activities by joining and supporting the party.

Mr Mnyika said the committee also discussed Mr Katambi’s directive and concluded that it violated Articles 18, 20, 26(1) and 29(1), (2) and (5) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, which provide for freedom of expression, association and citizens’ duty to uphold the Constitution.

“The Central Committee insists that neither Mr Katambi nor the Prime Minister has any constitutional or legal authority to direct the Inspector General of Police to stop public meetings,” said Mr Mnyika.

Mr Katambi has previously said he had neither violated the law nor the Constitution, but that he was not prepared to allow the country to deteriorate by permitting a small group of people with personal interests to violate the rights of the majority.

“The Central Committee also wants the government to reduce fuel prices to ease the burden on Tanzanians,” said Mr Mnyika.

Complaints against party leaders

Mr Mnyika said party leaders with complaints against fellow members should follow internal procedures by submitting formal complaints, supported by evidence, through party forums rather than taking their grievances to the media or social media.

He said disciplinary measures taken against some members and leaders were carried out in accordance with Chadema’s Constitution, regulations, and ethical guidelines.

Mr Mnyika added that members dissatisfied with such decisions had the right to appeal through procedures provided by the party.

He said before the recent developments, party leadership had received reports that some individuals were attempting to persuade leaders to hold press conferences, allegedly after receiving money to make accusations against party officials.

According to Mr Mnyika, the circumstances pointed to attempts to discredit the party and its leaders, prompting swift action due to what he described as signs of betrayal and corruption.

Mr Mnyika was responding to journalists’ questions about the suspension of some members who had questioned the management of party contributions and demanded the removal of Chadema Vice Chairman John Heche.