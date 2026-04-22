Lifting of Chadema political ban ‘puts judicial independence in the spotlight’





Dar es Salaam. A recent decision by the Court of Appeal of Tanzania to lift restrictions that had barred the opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) from conducting political activities for nearly ten months is being interpreted by analysts as a significant demonstration of the strength of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in the country.

The ruling, delivered by a three-judge panel comprising Augustine Mwarija, Issa Maige and Abraham Mwampashi, overturned an earlier injunction issued by the High Court of Tanzania that had effectively halted the party’s political activities and use of its assets while a dispute over internal party resources was being litigated.

The appellate court concluded that the injunction had been granted under circumstances that denied one side the opportunity to be heard, therefore violating fundamental principles of natural justice.

The decision has immediately allowed Chadema to resume political operations after 309 days of inactivity, with the party announcing plans to convene a special meeting of its Central Committee on April 28 and 29 at its headquarters in Mikocheni, Dar es Salaam.

Senior party leaders including the party’s vice-chairman for mainland Tanzania, John Heche, secretary general John Mnyika and chief legal adviser Rugemeleza Nshala said the meeting would evaluate the party’s situation following months of restrictions and chart the way forward.

For Chadema, the ruling has triggered renewed political mobilisation. Party leaders have instructed offices across the country to reopen and resume activities following months of closure. Speaking after the decision, Mr Mnyika said the Central Committee meeting scheduled for late April would reflect on the period during which the party was unable to operate politically.

“Considering the magnitude of the situation we have passed through and the responsibilities ahead, we are convening a special meeting of the Central Committee to evaluate our party’s direction,” he said.

Mr Heche, meanwhile, said the party would continue advocating for issues affecting citizens, including employment opportunities for young people and access to decent housing.

“We thank our members for their patience during this period. Some believed the restrictions would weaken the party, but instead they have strengthened our resolve,” he said.

For many political observers, however, the significance of the ruling extends beyond Chadema’s internal affairs and touches on broader constitutional principles governing the separation of powers and judicial oversight in Tanzania.

Political analysts say the decision reflects the ability of courts to review lower-court actions and ensure that due process and fair hearing are upheld regardless of the political context surrounding a case.

According to a political scientist at the University of Dodoma, Paul Loisulie, the ruling illustrates the functioning of institutional checks and balances within the country’s governance system.

“This decision shows that judicial institutions still retain the authority to review and correct procedural errors made by lower courts,” he said.

Dr Loisulie added that while the case emerged from a political dispute, the appellate court’s reasoning was rooted in legal principles rather than political considerations.

“The court focused on the issue of fair hearing. When one party is not given an opportunity to be heard, any order issued becomes problematic under the law. By overturning that injunction, the Court of Appeal reaffirmed that procedural fairness remains central to Tanzania’s legal system,” he said.

Another political analyst, Makame Ali Ussi from the State University of Zanzibar, said the ruling is also important in reinforcing public confidence in judicial independence.

“In any democratic society, courts must be seen as neutral arbiters capable of reviewing controversial decisions,” Prof Ussi said.

He noted that politically sensitive cases often test the resilience of judicial institutions.

“When courts are willing to scrutinise decisions made by other courts and rectify procedural shortcomings, it strengthens the perception that the judiciary operates independently,” he said.

The case that led to the court-ordered ban on Chadema's political activities was filed by Said Issa Mohamed, the party's former deputy chairman for Zanzibar. He was joined in the petition by two members of Chadema's Board of Trustees from Zanzibar, Maulidah Anna Komu and Ahmed Rashid Khamis.

The petitioners alleged an unequal distribution of party resources and assets between mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

In June 2025, the High Court issued an injunction based on this dispute, which effectively halted the party's political operations. Alongside the main case, the plaintiffs sought a temporary injunction restraining the party’s leadership from conducting political activities or using party property until the case was determined.

When the matter came before the High Court on June 10, 2025, the lawyer representing Chadema at the time, Jebra Kambole, withdrew from the proceedings after the court declined his request for an adjournment due to a bereavement.

The court nonetheless proceeded to hear the application for an injunction in the absence of the respondents and later granted the order.

That ruling effectively paralysed Chadema’s political operations nationwide for more than ten months.

However, the Court of Appeal later concluded that continuing with the hearing after the party’s lawyer withdrew had denied the respondents their right to be heard.

Reading the court’s decision, senior deputy registrar Emmanuel Mrangu explained that although courts possess authority to issue injunctions, such orders must be granted in a manner consistent with the law and after all parties have been given an opportunity to present their case.

“The continuation of the hearing in the absence of the respondents denied them their right to be heard equally. Consequently, the injunction is null and void,” he said while reading the ruling.

The appellate court also directed that the substantive case be returned to the High Court and heard afresh by another judge who must first determine whether the suit was filed within the legally prescribed time frame.

Analysts say such directions are common when appellate courts identify procedural irregularities but still recognise that the underlying dispute must be properly adjudicated.

A political analyst from the University of Dar es Salaam, Mr Salbinus David, believes the ruling highlights the role of appellate courts in safeguarding constitutional norms.

“In constitutional democracies, appellate courts function as guardians of due process. They ensure that decisions made by lower courts comply with legal standards and respect the rights of all parties,” he said.

Mr David added that the decision could help rebuild public trust in the justice system.

“Cases involving political parties often attract strong public attention. When courts demonstrate impartiality and adherence to legal principles, it reassures citizens that disputes can be resolved through institutions rather than political confrontation,” he said.

Another analyst from the same university, Onesmo Kyauke, said the ruling also underscores the significance of the judiciary as one of the pillars of governance.

“The judiciary forms a critical pillar alongside the executive and the legislature. Its credibility depends on its ability to interpret the law independently and correct procedural injustices,” Dr Kyauke said.

He added that the ruling could serve as an example of how legal institutions maintain equilibrium within a political system.