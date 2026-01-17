Chaos at funeral as bodaboda youths demand answers over Tanzanian teen’s police custody death

Moshi. The funeral service for 18-year-old Michael Rambau, who allegedly hanged himself while in police custody in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, was disrupted on Saturday after hundreds of young bodaboda riders confronted the Catholic priest leading the ceremony.

The disruption forced the priest to leave the site quickly for his own safety.

The youths refused to listen to the prayers being recited, shouting loudly and demanding to be told the truth about the circumstances surrounding their colleague’s death.

At the time of reporting, the funeral proceedings had stalled. The youths had surrounded the coffin containing Rambau’s body, while hundreds of mourners sat in groups waiting for the burial to resume.

A plumber and bodaboda rider Rambau, who was from Karikacha area, Rau Ward, was reportedly found dead in his holding cell on January 13, 2026. He had been arrested over allegations of assaulting his uncle, Brian Felix, during a dispute.