Unanswered questions mount over Moshi teenager’s death in police custody

Moshi. As the burial of 19-year-old Michael Rambau takes place today, Saturday, January 17, 2026, questions continue to mount over the circumstances surrounding his death while in police custody in Moshi.

Police have said the young man died while being held at the Central Police Station in Moshi. However, at least 10 critical questions remain unanswered regarding what exactly happened.

The deceased, a plumber and bodaboda rider from Karikacha area in Rau Ward, Kilimanjaro Region, was arrested on January 13, 2026, on allegations of injuring his uncle during a dispute.

In a statement issued on January 14, Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa said the suspect was also wanted in connection with the death of his biological father, who was allegedly attacked with a sharp object on November 22, 2025, before the suspect fled.

He was later arrested in Moshi on January 13 over allegations of assaulting and injuring his uncle, Brian Felix.

Family spokesperson Today Rambau said the dispute arose after the deceased allegedly took car tools belonging to his late father, who died in November last year.

“Michael was arrested on January 13 after allegedly attacking his uncle and was taken to the police station,” he said.

The uncle said the family was shocked by the news of the death.

“This is a very distressing incident. Someone is arrested today and then you are informed that he has died while in custody. This is not something anyone can take lightly,” he said.

The family also denied knowledge of allegations linking the young man to his father’s death, saying the claims have raised further questions about the case.

Unanswered questions

Among the issues raised by the family and community are:

1. Police said the deceased used a belt. How did he retain such an item when suspects are normally required to remove personal belongings during booking?

2. Was the suspect properly searched before being placed in custody?

3. Was he held alone or in a cell with other detainees?

4. If he was with other detainees, how did they fail to notice or alert officers?

5. If he was alone, why was he isolated when the offence he was arrested for is normally bailable?

6. How and when did police discover that a detainee had died in custody?

7. Given that such incidents are usually accompanied by disturbance, how was no alert raised?

8. The holding cells are reportedly within close proximity to the police counter. How could officers fail to notice anything unusual?

9. Why have the circumstances of the incident not been fully explained and how far have investigations progressed?

10. Where and for how long was the suspect questioned before being returned to the holding cell?