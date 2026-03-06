Charity Jonathan fronts a people-first approach to sustainable success in the banking industry

Dar es Salaam. The Head HR Business Partner (HRBP) for Retail Banking at CRDB Bank, Charity Jonathan, believes that while banking performance is traditionally measured through numbers profits, asset growth and margins true and lasting success is built on people.

She emphasises that behind every financial milestone is a workforce whose engagement, capability and commitment ultimately determine the strength and sustainability of the business.

"I have always believed that sustainable performance is built on people,” she says. “Behind every balance sheet and growth figure are individuals making critical decisions.”

It is this conviction that has defined her career in Human Capital and shaped her rise to Head of HR Business Partners (HRBP), where she now leads strategy execution across 260 branches and more than 2,800 employees.

She said that she has 19 years’ experience in the Banking sector and that her banking journey began at BancABC, where early exposure to executive leadership proved transformational. Working in a role that provided visibility into strategic decision making allowed her to observe how vision is crafted, challenged and executed at the highest level.

She learned that strong leadership demands clarity, discipline and courage qualities that would later become pillars of her own philosophy.

Experience across multinational and local institutions further sharpened her approach.

"Multinationals strengthened my appreciation for governance frameworks and global best practices, while local institutions deepened my agility and contextual intelligence. The result is a balanced, strategic mindset globally informed yet locally grounded," she explained.

She noted that her progression from HR Business Partner to Head of HRBP was more than a promotion it was a philosophical shift.

“As an HR Business Partner, you influence outcomes; as Head of HRBP, you shape the environment that enables those outcomes,” she explains.

She noted that today, her leadership centers on accountability, data-driven decision-making and building leadership capability at every level particularly within her HR team and the retail portfolio she oversees. She leads with clarity, fairness and a firm performance mindset, ensuring Human Capital remains a growth enabler rather than a support function.

Alignment with commercial strategy, she emphasises, begins with deep business understanding. Whether the bank is focused on expansion, digital transformation, or operational efficiency, her team translates those priorities into workforce capability plans, leadership development frameworks and measurable high-performance metrics.

She explained that in 2025, CRDB Bank PLC recorded a profit after tax of Sh699 billion at the bank level and Sh724 billion at the group level, which was a milestone achievement.

Given this, while financial performance is a collective effort, she is clear about HR’s contribution.

“We strengthened performance management systems, enhanced leadership accountability, improved productivity metrics and drove engagement,” she said. “When expectations are clear and employees are empowered, performance accelerates automatically and that translates directly into profitability.”

Under her stewardship, the HRBP team whom she proudly calls “the foot soldiers” serves as strategic advisors embedded within the business. Their mandate: workforce optimisation, talent development, cultural alignment and consistent governance across an expansive national footprint.

"Impact is rigorously measured. Productivity ratios, cost-to-income performance, leadership bench strength, engagement scores, attrition trends and succession readiness are all tracked. If we cannot quantify our impact, we cannot claim strategic relevance,” she notes.

She noted that integrity, courage and discipline are non-negotiable in her leadership code, integrity builds trust, courage enables difficult but necessary decisions and discipline ensures consistency.

She believes in firmness with fairness, transparency in communication and unwavering alignment to organisational values.

High performance, she insists, is intentional, clear standards, strong accountability and continuous development are embedded into her leadership model. "Succession planning is treated not as an event, but as a continuous pipeline strengthened through coaching, stretch assignments, acting roles and exposure to strategic projects," she said.

Her advice to young women aspiring to leadership in banking is to build expertise relentlessly, seek mentors who challenge you, step into difficult assignments especially the ones you may feel hesitant to take.

“Never wait to be invited to lead,” she says. “Demonstrate leadership through competence and consistency.”

She said it is a philosophy rooted in ownership and ambition. Qualities she believes are critical for breaking barriers in competitive industries.

She nurtures a passion for interior design a creative pursuit that mirrors her professional worldview.

“Interior design is about intentionally crafting environments that awaken possibility,” she reflects. “The spaces we inhabit shape how we think, how we feel and how boldly we show up.”

To her, leadership follows the same principle. Just as a thoughtfully designed room can inspire creativity and well-being, a well-designed organisational culture can unlock confidence, innovation and peak performance.

This belief is now extending into entrepreneurship as she prepares to launch her décor boutique, Cj Luxury & Lifestyle a venture that reflects her conviction that intentional design can transform not just spaces, but lives.

She remains profoundly cognizant of all those who have played an integral role in shaping who she is including her family, friends, mentors, line managers, team members and leaders whose guidance, support and belief in her have significantly contributed to her achievements.