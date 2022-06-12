Chinese kills fellow countryman in Dar over a woman

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam is searching for a Chinese national Zheng Lingyao, 42, who is accused of killing Fu Nannan, 26, a fellow countryman.

The incident occurred on Saturday June 11, at 11:45pm, in Kalenga Street, Ilala according to the statement issued by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro.

On the day of the incident, it is alleged that Lingyao went to Ilala where the deceased was living on the third floor at one of the area’s residential buildings, where he is said to have shot him to death.

“He (Lingyao) shot a woman identified as Nie Mnqin on her stomach before taking Nannan’s life,” the statement reads.

Muliro said Mnqin is undergoing treatment at Muhimbili National Hospital and a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a love triangle and misunderstanding.

"Further investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing and we are searching for the suspect for legal action to take course,” Muliro said in a statement.