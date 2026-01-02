Clerics preach unity, morality as Tanzania welcomes New Year

Dar es Salaam/Upcountry. Religious leaders across Tanzania have urged citizens to strengthen social and spiritual unity as the country enters 2026, emphasising faith, justice, moral values, peace and national cohesion amid political and social uncertainty.

The leaders, speaking during New Year’s Eve services and messages delivered across the country, underscored the role of religious institutions as custodians of moral values and partners of the State in safeguarding peace and national unity. Many called for the new year to begin with repentance, gratitude and renewed hope.

Gwajima condemns abductions

The Archbishop of the Glory of Christ Tanzania Church, Mr Josephat Gwajima, used his New Year’s Eve sermon on the night of December 31, 2025, to reiterate his opposition to abductions, describing them as ungodly, unlawful and rejected by all religions.

Preaching at his church in Ubungo, Dar es Salaam, Archbishop Gwajima said his stance had not changed, insisting that neither God, the law nor society condones such acts.

“This suffering you went through is because I rejected abductions, and to this day I still reject them,” he told congregants, drawing loud cheers from a packed church.

The sermon marked his first public appearance since June 2, 2025, when he last preached before the Registrar of Civil Societies, Mr Emmanuel Kihampa, announced the deregistration of the church, citing sermons allegedly aimed at politicising religion and pitting the government against citizens.

During that June sermon, Archbishop Gwajima had announced prayers and fasting for the cessation of abductions in the country.

On November 24, 2025, the Police Force announced it was searching for him, before Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba later directed that the search be halted to allow him to rejoin national unity efforts.

Following the Prime Minister’s directive, worshippers returned to the church premises, which had been under police control since its closure.

In his New Year message, Archbishop Gwajima said every human being has a divine purpose and that no force can cut short a life whose purpose has not been fulfilled. “God has placed a purpose in every human being. If that purpose is not complete, no one can kill you,” he said.

He also urged believers to remain steadfast in faith and warned against compromise in matters of belief and truth, saying the church was born through sacrifice and struggle.

Catholics call for gratitude and prayer

In a separate service, the Archbishop of the Dar es Salaam Catholic Archdiocese, Mr Juda Thaddeus Ruwa’ichi, called on Christians to thank God for safely seeing them through 2025 despite numerous challenges.

Preaching during a New Year’s Eve Mass held on December 31, 2025, at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Dar es Salaam, Archbishop Ruwa’ichi said believers should enter 2026 with gratitude, prayer and trust in God’s guidance.

“We should thank God because he did not turn his back on us. Even gathering here tonight is a sign of his grace,” he said. He urged worshippers to pray for blessings, protection and strength in the new year, noting that while the future remains uncertain, God’s presence is constant.

“Pray even for your enemies, that they may witness God’s greatness and perhaps change through you,” he added.

Call for national unity

The Sheikh Mkuu of the Tanzania Shia Islamic Community (TIC), Maulana Sheikh Hemedi Jalala, said he hopes 2026 will be marked by unity, solidarity and love among Tanzanians.

In his New Year message, Sheikh Jalala called for stronger cooperation among followers of Islam, Christianity and other faiths, urging them to live together in tolerance as members of one family and one nation.

“It is my hope that in 2026 we will live patriotically, love our country and put national interests first in our words and actions,” he said.

He emphasised that peace should remain the country’s top priority, urging citizens to safeguard harmony in homes, churches, mosques and other places of worship.

Spiritual renewal

The Bishop of the Northern Diocese of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Dr Fredrick Shoo, urged believers and Tanzanians at large to begin 2026 with faith, gratitude and renewed hope.

In his New Year message delivered on January 1, 2026, Dr Shoo said despite the challenges experienced in 2025, citizens should not lose hope but trust in God, who is able to renew all things.

“Regardless of what we went through in 2025, let us begin this year believing that God is faithful,” he said, quoting Revelation 21:5: “Behold, I make all things new.”

He prayed for 2026 to be a year of spiritual and moral renewal for the Church, leaders and the nation, calling for hearts filled with humility, love, patience, peace and justice.

Similarly, evangelist Ms Lucy Kutema of the Moshi Pasua congregation urged believers to exercise moderation in celebrations and daily life, while remembering and supporting those in need. She said 2026 should be a year of unity and social harmony.

Repentance and reflection

At St Alban’s Cathedral in Dar es Salaam, priest Mr George Mandepo said 2025 had been a mix of successes and hardships, urging Tanzanians to make 2026 a year of peace, joy and progress through repentance and reliance on God.

He said the past year had affected people differently, with some experiencing success while others faced bereavement, illness, accidents, business losses and family conflicts.

“These challenges are not punishments for sin but part of human life,” he said, calling on worshippers to pray for families, leaders and the nation.

Appeal for cooperation

Meanwhile, Mbeya District Commissioner Mr Solomon Itunda urged citizens to continue cooperating with the government and maintaining peace.

Speaking during New Year’s Eve celebrations held on December 31, 2025, at Uhindini grounds in Mbeya City, Mr Itunda called on residents to work closely with authorities and uphold unity and love.