Coughs become data in new AI fight against respiratory diseases

Prime
Principal Investigator of the Kikohozi Classifier Project and Associate Professor at Aga Khan University, Dr Kahabi Isangula, (far-left in the background) explains to the exhibitors at the University’s pavilion during the 13th Tanzania Health Summit. The project seeks to confirm how locally developed artificial intelligence can help take screening closer to people rather than requiring people to travel to health facilities first. PHOTO | COURTESY
By
Jacob Mosenda
Senior Journalist with The Citizen
Mwananchi Communications Limitted
You already have a Subscription?
Log in