Coughs become data in new AI fight against respiratory diseases









Dar es Salaam. A cough is one of the simplest signs of illness, but scientists in Tanzania are trying to turn its sound into a tool that could help health workers identify people who need further testing for tuberculosis (TB), asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The work, being led by the Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery, East Africa, through the Kikohozi Classifier Project, is among the more unusual developments in Tanzania’s growing digital health research space.

Its importance goes beyond the technology itself. For a country still dealing with a significant TB burden, while also facing a growing challenge from non-communicable respiratory diseases, the project raises a bigger question: can locally developed artificial intelligence help take screening closer to people rather than requiring people to travel to health facilities first?

Principal Investigator of the project and Associate Professor at Aga Khan University, Dr Kahabi Isangula, told The Citizen in an interview during the 13th Tanzania Health Summit (THS) that the idea came from a simple observation: humans can sometimes recognise differences in coughs associated with different illnesses.

The researchers are now asking whether machine learning can learn those patterns at a much larger scale.

“We are collecting the sound of coughs, not sputum,” Dr Isangula explains. The aim is to train an AI system using recordings from people with TB, asthma and COPD, as well as people without those conditions.

That distinction matters because the project is not designed simply to identify sick people. It is also training the system to distinguish them from healthy people and, eventually, between different respiratory conditions.

The scale is significant, according to Dr Isangula. “The project targets at least 30,000 adults, including about 5,000 people with each of TB, asthma and COPD and 15,000 healthy controls, generating more than 150,000 cough recordings for the Kikohozi-DB database.”

By the latest project data, 12,936 participants had already provided samples, including 2,739 people with TB, 2,658 with asthma, 963 with COPD and 6,465 healthy controls. The team had collected 69,940 cough sound samples, about 46.6 percent of the target.

The data is being collected across Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Iringa, Dodoma and Shinyanga, with the project planning to expand to Mwanza.

For Tanzania, the local context is particularly important.

The World Health Organisation estimates that about 118,000 people developed TB in Tanzania in 2024, with about 23,500 deaths. WHO says the country remains among those carrying a high TB burden, even as Tanzania has made substantial progress in reducing TB deaths since 2015.

Globally, an estimated 10.7 million people fell ill with TB in 2024, while Africa accounted for about 25 percent of global cases. WHO also says Tanzania was close to achieving the End TB Strategy’s 2025 incidence-reduction milestone. But TB is only part of the picture.

Asthma and COPD are among the most common chronic respiratory diseases globally. WHO says the two conditions together affect more than half a billion people, while COPD alone caused an estimated 3.4 million deaths in 2023.

This makes the Kikohozi project potentially more useful than a TB-only screening tool.

“A person who thinks a persistent cough means TB could instead have asthma or COPD—and this screening system is capable of identifying that possibility and encouraging the person to seek the appropriate clinical assessment,” the specialist noted.

Dr Isangula further noted existing cough-AI systems developed elsewhere cannot simply be assumed to work equally well in Tanzania. “The sound of a cough can be affected by age, sex, environment, recording conditions and other characteristics. That is why the project is building a large, Tanzania-specific database.”

This is consistent with the wider global evidence. WHO’s 2025 TB report identifies cough applications as an emerging technology using AI to analyse acoustic signals from coughs, but they remain at the research stage compared with computer-aided detection of TB from chest X-rays.

The Kikohozi Classifier is not yet a replacement for GeneXpert, sputum testing, spirometry or other established clinical assessments. Its intended value is earlier screening and decision support, potentially telling someone that they are more likely to have a respiratory condition and should seek further testing.