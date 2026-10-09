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Coughs become data in new AI fight against respiratory diseases

Principal Investigator of the Kikohozi Classifier Project and Associate Professor at Aga Khan University, Dr Kahabi Isangula, (far-left in the background) explains to the exhibitors at the University’s pavilion during the 13th Tanzania Health Summit. The project seeks to confirm how locally developed artificial intelligence can help take screening closer to people rather than requiring people to travel to health facilities first. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Jacob Mosenda

Senior Journalist with The Citizen

Mwananchi Communications Limitted



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