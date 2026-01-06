Court adjourns Rhoda mobe murder case

Musoma. The murder case of Rhoda Mobe (42), a resident of Burunga Village in Serengeti District, Mara Region, has been adjourned to January 19, 2026, due to incomplete investigations.

The case was first brought before the Musoma Resident Magistrate’s Court on December 12, 2025, under case number 23/12/2025, before the Chief Resident Magistrate.

Two suspects are facing murder charges in connection with the killing, including a primary school teacher. They are Marco Maginga (45), a teacher and resident of Mbeya City, and Mwita Maginga (45), a farmer from Tarime District in Mara Region.

Presiding over the case on Monday, January 5, 2026, Musoma Resident Magistrate Eugenia Rujwahuka said the prosecution had requested additional time to complete investigations.

“The prosecution is not present in court today. They requested another date through the system, and the court has adjourned the case for 14 days. The next hearing will be on January 19, 2026,” said Magistrate Rujwahuka.

Defense counsel Mluge Fabian urged the court to direct the prosecution to expedite investigations, noting that his clients had been in custody for an extended period.

“The first accused was arrested on October 29, 2025, and the second on November 13, 2025. They were first brought to court on December 12, 2025. This is a long time, and we request that investigations be completed so the matter can proceed,” he said.

The suspects are accused of killing Rhoda Mobe by hacking her with machetes in various parts of her body at her home in Burunga Village.

The incident allegedly occurred on the night of October 23, 2025, when the suspects reportedly went to the deceased’s home with the intention of committing the crime.