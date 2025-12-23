Mara court adjourns murder case against teacher, farmer

Musoma. Two suspects, including a primary school teacher, have appeared before the Musoma Resident Magistrate’s Court facing charges of murdering a resident of Burunga village in Serengeti District, Mara Region, Ms Rhoda Mobe (42).

The suspects are a teacher and resident of Mbeya City, Mr Marco Maginga (45), and a farmer and resident of Tarime District in Mara Region, Mr Mwita Maginga (45), who appeared before the court for the second time on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

This was their second appearance before the court, having first appeared on December 12, 2025, when the case was opened under case number 23/12/2025 before the Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Musoma.

According to court proceedings, the suspects are accused of murdering Ms Mobe by hacking her with machetes on various parts of her body, causing her death after attacking her at her home in the village.

The incident occurred on the night of October 23, 2025, when the suspects allegedly went to the deceased’s home with the intention of committing the crime.

The duo suspects are charged with murder, contrary to Sections 196 and 197 of the Penal Code.

State Attorney Joyce Matindwa told the court that the matter was before it for mention as investigations had not been completed.

“Both suspects are present in court. The case is here for mention, investigations are still ongoing, and we request another date,” she said.

Following the submission, Senior Resident Magistrate Eugenia Rujwahuka adjourned the case to January 5, 2026, for further proceedings.