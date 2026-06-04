Court sentences man to death for killing partner, injuring biological child

Mbeya. The High Court of Tanzania, Mbeya Sub-Registry, has sentenced a resident of Chunya District in Mbeya Region, Mr Barnaba Daud Mtewele, to death by hanging after finding him guilty of murdering his partner and her sister.

He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for injuring his biological son with the same woman.

The judgment was delivered on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, by Resident Judge Joachim Tiganga, who ruled that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Mtewele was convicted of killing his partner, a primary school teacher at Mbugani Primary School, Ms Herriet Lupembe, 37, and her younger sister, a Form Two student at Isenyela Secondary School, Ms Ivon Tatizo, offences that occurred on March 31, 2023.

He was also charged in Criminal Case No. 6799/2025 with injuring his seven-year-old son, Daud Barnaba Mtewele, the child he had with the deceased teacher.

The prosecution, led by State Attorney Augustino Magesa, called eight witnesses and tendered several exhibits to support the case.

Evidence showed that Mr Mtewele and Ms Lupembe had a child, Daud, 7, who testified in court that his father visited them and on the day of the incident assaulted his mother and aunt using a club before attacking him.

The child told the court he lost consciousness after being struck and later identified his father as the attacker upon regaining awareness in hospital.

A relative of the deceased testified that Daud named his father as the attacker while receiving treatment.

A doctor who conducted post-mortems said both victims died from excessive bleeding.

An investigating officer told the court he responded to a report after efforts to reach the deceased by phone failed.

Police forced entry into the house and found two bodies with injuries, bloodstains and a club near the scene, as well as the unconscious child.

A medical officer confirmed the child had sustained a skull injury and severe blood loss.

The defence, led by private lawyer Joyce Kasebwa, called four witnesses, including the accused, who denied the charges.

A baptism certificate was also submitted, claiming he had attended a church service on the day of the incident.

However, the court ruled that the defence failed to account for his whereabouts after the service.

After a two-hour reading of the judgment from 3:30pm to 5:30pm, Judge Tiganga dismissed the defence and upheld the prosecution’s case.

He sentenced Mr Mtewele to death for the two murder counts and 10 years’ imprisonment for causing grievous harm to his son.