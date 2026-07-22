Samia reshuffles senior government officials in new appointments, transfers

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made new appointments and transfers involving deputy permanent secretaries and senior government officials, affecting key ministries and government institutions.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, by Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka, the changes affect the Vice President’s Office, the President’s Office – Public Service Management and Good Governance, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dr Latifa Mohammed Khamis has been appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Vice President’s Office responsible for Union Affairs.

Before her appointment, Dr Khamis served as Director General of the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), where she oversaw trade promotion, marketing and investment initiatives.

President Hassan also appointed Ephraim Mafuru as Director General of TanTrade, succeeding him from his previous position as Director General of the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB).

Other changes include the appointment of Ms Prisca Lwangili as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President’s Office – Public Service Management and Good Governance.

Before the appointment, Ms Lwangili served as Director of Administration and Human Resources Management at the Prime Minister’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG).

President Hassan also transferred Mr Abdallah Mitawi from the Vice President’s Office to the Ministry of Transport, where he will serve as Deputy Permanent Secretary.

Mr Mitawi previously coordinated government policies and programmes in the Vice President’s Office.

His transfer comes as the Transport Ministry continues to oversee major investments in railways, ports, airports and maritime transport.

In another change, Ambassador Baraka Luvanda has been transferred from the Vice President’s Office to the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs as Deputy Permanent Secretary.

Ambassador Luvanda brings extensive experience in diplomacy, public administration and international relations. His appointment comes as the ministry continues to oversee legal reforms, justice and governance matters.

Dr Franklin Rwezimula has been transferred from the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs to the Ministry of Home Affairs, where he will serve as Deputy Permanent Secretary.

"Dr Rwezimula has extensive experience in public administration, legal affairs and governance" reads a statement from the presidential communications directorate quoting Dr Kusiluka.

His new role places him in a ministry responsible for security agencies, immigration, prisons, fire and rescue services, and civil registration.

Furthermore, President Hassan has also transferred Dr Maduhu Kazi from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Vice President’s Office, where he will serve as Deputy Permanent Secretary responsible for environment.

"The appointments and transfers reflect the government’s continued efforts to strengthen public administration, enhance accountability and improve service delivery by deploying experienced officials across key sectors," reads another part