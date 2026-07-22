Africa told to invest in AI to drive economic transformation

Dar es Salaam. African governments have been urged to invest in digital infrastructure, research and skills development to unlock the economic potential of artificial intelligence (AI) while ensuring the technology is used responsibly and inclusively.

Speaking at the Second Advancing Artificial Intelligence in Africa Conference, Minister for Education, Science and Technology Prof Adolf Mkenda said AI is transforming economies, public services and businesses worldwide, presenting Africa with an opportunity to accelerate sustainable development.

He said this year's conference attracted more than 100 research papers from scholars in 34 countries, with 46 selected for presentation, reflecting growing interest in AI research across the continent.

"This demonstrates the growing commitment among African researchers to develop solutions that address the continent's development challenges," Prof Mkenda said.

He said AI could transform sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, financial services and public administration, but only if governments invest in enabling policies, institutions and skilled human capital.

Prof Mkenda urged African countries to develop AI systems based on African data, languages and values rather than relying entirely on technologies developed elsewhere.

"Africa must build artificial intelligence based on African data, African languages, African institutions and African values," he said.

He also called for sustained investment in education, research, ICT infrastructure and workforce development, stressing the need to equip young people with digital and AI-related skills.

At the same time, he warned that inadequate digital infrastructure, limited research capacity, shortages of skilled professionals and weak regulatory frameworks could prevent the continent from fully benefiting from AI.

Without proper safeguards, he added, AI could increase inequality and expose citizens to risks such as privacy breaches, misuse of personal data and weak accountability.

He urged governments to establish robust regulatory frameworks to promote responsible data use, protect personal information and ensure transparency in the development and deployment of AI technologies.

Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor Prof Anthony Mshandete said Africa should become a producer rather than merely a consumer of AI technologies.

"Africa should not only be a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere. We must become creators of knowledge and innovation that respond to our own realities," he said.