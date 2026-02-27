Covid-19 cases surge in major cities as warnings go unheeded

Dar es Salaam/Upcountry. Following reports of a rise in Covid-19 and severe influenza cases in several parts of the country, levels of public alertness and adherence to preventive measures appear low, particularly in major cities.

A survey conducted by The Citizen in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, Moshi, Mbeya and Tanga found that despite large crowds in markets, bus terminals, churches, mosques and entertainment venues, most people were neither wearing face masks nor observing physical distancing.

Similarly, many public and private institutions no longer have handwashing facilities in place, unlike during the initial phase of the Covid-19 outbreak between 2020 and 2023.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, February 26, 2026, health stakeholders warned that the absence of firm monitoring systems and sustained public health education could accelerate the spread of infections, especially during the ongoing rainy and cold season.

They cautioned that failure to take early precautions, such as wearing masks in crowded places, washing hands with running water and soap, and self-isolating when symptomatic , could trigger a surge in infections and place renewed pressure on the national health system.

Public health expert Dr Ali Mzige urged households to reinforce hygiene practices and ensure family members observe preventive measures when attending gatherings.

“When there is dust, strong winds and no precautions are taken, transmission becomes easier. A person can be infected through handshakes, contaminated water, unwashed fruits, uncooked food, or when someone coughs without covering their mouth,” he said.

“Cleanliness begins at home. When many people gather in one place, such as prisons, camps, schools and hospitals, transmission becomes easier. Wearing masks and washing hands with running water will help reduce infections,” he emphasised.

When contacted, the director of Health Services, Social Welfare and Nutrition at the President’s Office–Tamisemi, Dr Rashid Mfaume, said guidelines had already been issued by the Chief Medical Officer.

“Implementation now rests with regional and district medical officers,” he said. The situation on the ground

In Dar es Salaam, where population density and economic activity are high, daily life appears to be continuing as normal, with little visible sign of heightened health concern.

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services and commuter minibuses (Daladala) remain overcrowded, with no observable precautions. Some passengers appeared to have flu-like symptoms but continued with their activities without self-isolating.

“Unfortunately, I only briefly heard about coronavirus yesterday, but I am still carrying passengers as usual. I have not seen anyone wearing a mask or using sanitiser. Perhaps it is just talk. However, this week many passengers have been coughing and sneezing,” said Amosi Abel, a Bodaboda operator in Tabata.

Daladala drivers said they had not taken any measures, citing a lack of official follow-up or fresh announcements.

A similar situation was observed in parts of Kilimanjaro Region, which receives tourists and visitors from various countries.

No visible precautionary measures were in place in markets or bus stations, and there were no posters or public notices promoting preventive practices.

However, some regions have begun responding.

In Arusha, authorities have written to all seven district councils, instructing health departments to prepare facilities to manage patients presenting with symptoms and to strengthen public awareness through government communication channels.

Arusha Regional Epidemiologist Dr Robert Hongo said 54 health workers from various councils had recently undergone training to prepare for potential outbreaks.

“We continue to conduct surveillance and provide public education through community radio. At present, there is an increase in flu and cough cases in Arusha,” he said.

In Mbeya, Regional Medical Officer Dr Elizabeth Nyema said meetings had been convened to plan response measures, including strengthening screening at the Kasumulu border with Malawi.

“We have directed officers at Kasumulu to intensify screening of incoming travellers. Fortunately, there is a scanner at the border. Given the ongoing rains and cold weather in Mbeya, we must remain vigilant,” she said.

Despite these efforts, residents in cities such as Mwanza, Tanga and Dodoma reported no renewed public awareness campaigns.

“Life is continuing as usual. We are not hearing announcements or seeing warning posters,” said a Mwanza resident.