CRDB Bank Foundation donates Sh2 billion, 20 motorcycles to boost entrepreneurship in Mtumba Constituency

Dodoma. The CRDB Bank Foundation has committed Sh2 billion to support income-generating projects and small businesses run by members of the Umoja wa Wanawake na Samia, youth and entrepreneurs in Mtumba Constituency.

The support was formally handed over through a symbolic cheque and 20 motorcycles aimed at strengthening business mobility and operations for beneficiaries.

Minister for Minerals and Mtumba Member of Parliament, Anthony Mavunde, praised the initiative, describing it as a major boost to economic empowerment efforts, particularly for women and young people who form a significant share of the country’s workforce.

He said the funding would accelerate the creation and expansion of start-ups and small enterprises, stimulate employment, raise household incomes and increase government revenue.

“This empowerment will speed up the growth of emerging and small businesses, create jobs, improve personal incomes and strengthen family economies — especially among women and youth, who are key drivers of national development,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Tully Esther Mwambapa, said the initiative forms part of the organisation’s broader strategy to expand economic opportunities through access to capital, entrepreneurship training and financial management skills delivered under the iMbeju Program.

She said the foundation was established to unlock opportunities for women and young entrepreneurs nationwide, noting that similar interventions will continue to be rolled out across the country.

“Our focus is to ensure more entrepreneurs access the support they need to start, grow and sustain their businesses,” she said