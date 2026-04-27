Mobile services providers maintain high quality standards

Dar es Salaam. Most mobile communication service providers in Tanzania have met quality of service standards set by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), reflecting strong performance in the telecom sector.

According to the latest communications sector report for the period ending December 2025, mobile network operators generally complied with regulatory benchmarks, while gaps were noted in parts of the broadcasting, postal and courier sectors.

The regulator assessed mobile network operators, postal and courier companies between October and December 2025 to determine compliance with quality of service requirements.

The report shows that all five mobile network operators met required thresholds in key performance indicators, including network availability, call connection success rates and voice and data service delivery.

Other indicators such as SMS delivery time, call setup time and voice quality also recorded compliance levels above 90 percent across operators.

Network availability measures the consistency of access to mobile services, while call connection success rate reflects successfully completed calls after dialling. Call drop rate measures interrupted calls due to technical faults.

Coverage assesses signal strength and service reach, while data speed measures the efficiency of internet service delivery and response times.

SMS delivery time tracks how quickly messages are delivered, while call setup time measures the duration taken to establish a call, with a benchmark of under eight seconds. Voice quality evaluates clarity during calls.

Despite strong performance in telecoms, the report identified compliance gaps in other sectors.

Out of 16 television stations inspected, 12 did not adhere to their registered programming schedules, while four failed to submit schedules as required under regulations.

In the radio sector, four out of 12 stations either failed to follow approved schedules or did not submit them.

However, most radio and television stations complied with broader content requirements, including providing diverse programming, airing educational content and allocating at least 90 minutes daily to news broadcasts.