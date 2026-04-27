Lecturers under pressure to adapt amidst AI revolution

Dar es Salaam. When leaders at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) recently urged academic staff to prioritise artificial intelligence (AI) in their daily work, the message went beyond one institution in Tanzania.

It captured a growing global reality: university lecturers must adapt to fast-moving digital change or risk losing relevance

Opening a Special Staff Council meeting, UDSM Council Deputy Chairperson Moremi Marwa made the position clear.

AI, he said, is no longer optional but central to improving efficiency, service delivery and institutional decision-making.

“In an era of rapid change, technology, especially AI—plays a critical role in simplifying work and improving how institutions operate,” he noted.

Across higher education systems worldwide, AI is rapidly becoming embedded in teaching, research and administration. From automated marking tools to generative AI platforms that can produce essays and code, the academic landscape is changing faster than many anticipated.

According to UNESCO, universities must now rethink how knowledge is delivered, assessed and validated in the age of AI. The organisation warns that digital skills are no longer an added advantage, they are essential.

For lecturers, this creates both urgency and responsibility.

Graduates are entering a labour market where AI is already shaping industries, from finance and health to media and education itself.

If teaching methods remain unchanged, universities risk producing graduates who are out of step with workplace realities.

The UDSM leadership is aligning this push with long-term reforms. Vice Chancellor William Anangisye underscored that digital transformation sits at the heart of the institution’s Vision 2061 and its 2024–2033 Strategic Plan, signalling a deliberate shift towards a more technology-driven academic environment.

Yet what is happening at UDSM reflects a much wider trend. At the centre of this transformation is the lecturer.

AI can assist with content generation, data analysis and personalised learning. But it cannot replace the human role of guiding critical thinking, ethical judgement and contextual understanding.

“AI should enhance teaching, not replace it,” says a leading researcher in AI and education, Prof Wayne Holmes. “Educators need to be equipped to help students use these tools critically and responsibly.”

The challenge, however, is that many lecturers are still catching up.

Global surveys show widespread use of AI tools among academics, but also significant uncertainty about how to apply them effectively in teaching and research.

Experts note that this gap—between access and understanding—is where lecturers must step forward.

They said, rise of AI is not simply about adopting new tools. It is reshaping the very nature of teaching.

Traditional lecture-based approaches are increasingly being challenged by AI systems capable of delivering content instantly.

In this environment, the lecturer’s role is evolving—from a source of knowledge to a facilitator of deeper learning.

As Professor at University College London, Rose Luckin, explains: “The real value of educators lies in helping students question, interpret and apply knowledge—skills that AI alone cannot provide.”

This means rethinking assessments, encouraging originality and teaching students how to interrogate AI-generated content. It also requires lecturers to model ethical use of technology in their own work.

For universities, the stakes are high. Institutions that fail to embrace AI risk falling behind in global rankings, research output and graduate employability.

“Those that move early can position themselves as leaders in innovation and attract partnerships, funding and talent,” Prof Luckin wrote on her LinkedIn page.