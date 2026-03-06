CRDB disburses Sh560 billion to empower women entrepreneurs

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank has disbursed more than Sh560 billion to over 100,000 women entrepreneurs across the country through a dedicated business window aimed at increasing women’s participation in economic activities.

CRDB Bank Head of Finance, Mr Fredrick Nshekanabo, said the initiative was established to address challenges facing women entrepreneurs and support their investments so they can contribute actively to national economic development.

He made the remarks on Friday, March 6, 2026, during the CRDB Bank International Women’s Day breakfast forum, organised in collaboration with Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL).

MCL, through its flagship brand The Citizen, is marking this year’s International Women’s Day with the sixth edition of the Rising Woman Initiative (RWI).

The initiative has become the country’s leading platform for promoting women’s leadership and gender equality, with the 2026 edition branded ‘Give to Gain: Elevate Her Rise.’

Speaking at the event, Mr Nshekanabo said the bank has also been providing training programmes to help women manage and expand their businesses.

“So far, we have disbursed more than Sh560 billion through this window to over 100,000 women, and we are proud of the significant results achieved,” he said.

He added that the initiative has enabled many women to start businesses, expand existing ventures, and create employment opportunities for other Tanzanians.

“We have seen women starting businesses, growing them, and employing Tanzanians in their companies. We have also seen women improving the welfare of their communities, particularly within their families,” he said.

Mr Nshekanabo noted that the bank has been working with several institutions, including MCL, to ensure more women benefit from the programme.

Through partnerships with various organisations, the initiative has mobilised more than $160 million (over Sh400 billion) to empower women economically.

“At CRDB, we believe there are still many women who are not yet included in the economy. That is why, in 2023, the CRDB Foundation was established to further empower women and youth,” he said.

According to him, the foundation has so far supported more than 500,000 women and young people through various empowerment initiatives.

He explained that many women would have been excluded under traditional financing systems, which often require collateral or established businesses, conditions that many women entrepreneurs are unable to meet.

CRDB Bank Board Chairperson, Prof Neema Mori, encouraged women to pursue their ambitions without feeling pressured to choose between career growth and family life.

Prof Mori said women can build successful careers while nurturing their families if they remain focused and determined.

“Don’t choose between career and family. Grow your dreams and your career while carrying your family with you,” she said.

She also urged women to strengthen their financial confidence through simple but consistent saving habits, noting that financial independence often begins with small steps.

“Start with the little amount that you have, save regularly, and you will see the difference over time,” she said.

Beyond personal development, Prof Mori emphasised the importance of creating inclusive systems that provide both men and women equal opportunities to grow in leadership and professional spaces.

She said CRDB Bank promotes inclusiveness across all levels of the institution, from the board and management to other staff members.

“We emphasise making sure that everyone is included everywhere. If positions are available, we encourage both men and women to apply. If opportunities exist, we ensure they are open to both,” she said.

Prof Mori highlighted that the bank has implemented initiatives to support women beyond the workplace, including access to finance programmes for women entrepreneurs, welfare initiatives, and community empowerment projects through the CRDB Bank Foundation.

“As we often say, investing in women creates value not only for them but also for society,” she said.

CRDB Bank Human Resources Director, Mr Godfrey Rutasingwa, emphasised the bank’s commitment to creating a safe and equitable working environment for women.