Women can lead from anywhere, says CRDB Bank chair

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank Board Chairperson, Prof Neema Mori, has emphasised the importance of nurturing leadership among women, noting that leadership is not confined to formal positions.

Speaking at the CRDB Bank International Women’s Day breakfast forum organised by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) on March 6, 2026, she said everyone has the potential to lead from wherever they are.

MCL, through its flagship brand The Citizen, is marking this year’s International Women’s Day with the sixth edition of the Rising Woman Initiative (RWI).

The initiative has become the country’s leading platform for promoting women’s leadership and gender equality, with the 2026 edition branded ‘Give to Gain: Elevate Her Rise.’

“I believe a leader does not have to hold a position. You can lead from wherever you are sitting. All of us here are leaders,” she said.

Prof Mori explained that her passion for leadership development led her to study programmes offered in other parts of the world.

She realised the need for a similar initiative aimed at building women leaders’ capacity in the region.

This vision evolved into the Women Leading Change programme, supported by her university and in partnership with the Sasamani Foundation.

“We began envisioning the programme around 2016 and later launched what we now call Women Leading Change,” she said.

According to Prof Mori, the programme officially started in 2019 and targets emerging women leaders across East Africa who aspire to bring positive change within their communities and countries.

She noted that the initiative has already trained several groups of participants, producing about 129 graduates through five cohorts.

“We believe that when you invest in a woman, you are investing not only in her but also in the society she serves,” she said.

Prof Mori added that the programme is one of the ways she contributes to empowering others and supporting women’s leadership development in the region.

She also highlighted listening and understanding an organisation’s dynamics as key qualities for anyone serving on a board.

“When I first joined a board, my priority was to observe and listen carefully to understand the dynamics of the board members and the organisation itself,” she said.

She noted that whenever she is appointed or elected to a board, she studies the organisation thoroughly, including its strategy and publicly available information.

“If I get the opportunity to serve on a board, I start by learning what is happening in the organisation, its strategy, and any information that is publicly available,” she explained.

According to Prof Mori, this preparation helps her contribute meaningfully to discussions and decision-making.

She added that effective board leadership also requires constructive participation.

“The important thing is listening, contributing constructively, and asking questions while keeping the overall goal of the company in mind,” she said.

Women were also advised to understand the purpose of taking a loan before borrowing, with experts noting that credit should serve as a tool for economic advancement rather than consumption.

CRDB Bank Business Development Manager, Ms Mary Mponda, stressed that borrowing should always follow a clear plan with a well-defined purpose.

“A loan is not something you take simply to buy furniture. You must know exactly why you are borrowing,” she said.

“It is also important to borrow from institutions that are transparent, able to guide you on how the loan should be used, assess your repayment capacity, and manage it properly. That is why banks often provide financial education to help borrowers understand how to use loans responsibly,” she added.

She urged women to examine interest rates before committing, warning that informal lenders may charge rates that appear low but can equate to 48 percent annually.

“It is crucial to understand the interest rate being offered. Some informal lenders may quote four percent without specifying if it is monthly or annual, which could result in up to Sh1 million in interest over a year,” she explained.

Ms Mponda also warned against borrowing from institutions outside the Bank of Tanzania’s (BoT) regulatory framework, citing high risks and unfair terms, and urged women to track their monthly expenses to manage finances effectively.

According to her, keeping a record helps determine how much income should go to savings, household needs, and community contributions.

CRDB Bank Foundation CEO, Ms Tully Mwambapa, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to empowering women leaders, noting significant investments to ensure women have access to leadership opportunities.

CRDB Bank Foundation Training and Management Manager, Mr Joshua Mwakalobo, urged entrepreneurs to maintain a strategic business plan, clarifying actions, timelines, profits, and costs to ensure sustainable growth.

Juin Construction Ltd Managing Director, Ms Anna Mafoka, urged women entrepreneurs to maintain financial discipline and separate business finances from personal funds.

“It is important for women entrepreneurs to clearly separate business finances from personal money when running their enterprises,” she said.

She added that the principle of ‘give to gain’ has guided her journey, as she invests in young people through internships and small loans to support independence and help other women in the future.