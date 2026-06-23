Dar residents bear the brunt of poorly regulated concert noise

Dar es Salaam. Key institutions mandated to regulate noise pollution, including the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), local government authorities, and environmental committees at village, street, and ward levels, have not consistently enforced the law, leaving residents exposed to persistent disturbances from entertainment venues operating in residential areas, as revealed by an investigation by The Citizen.

Although these institutions have undertaken measures such as public awareness campaigns and the closure of some offending establishments, excessive noise remains a recurring problem across many neighbourhoods.

Under the Environmental Management Act of 2004 and its 2025 amendments, as well as the Environmental Management (Standards for Control of Noise and Vibration Pollution) Regulations of 2015, each institution is required to exercise its mandate at its respective level before cases are escalated to NEMC.

However, continued complaints from residents point to gaps in enforcement and coordination, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the existing legal framework.

While Section 147 of the Environmental Management Act (Cap. 191) prohibits noise above permissible limits and the 2025 amendments strengthen enforcement powers for local authorities, the investigation found that implementation remains uneven.

Consequently, areas such as Sinza, Tabata, Ukonga, and Kawe have emerged as persistent hotspots, often with little sustained legal action against offenders.

The enforcement gap highlights a broader challenge. Despite the existence of laws and regulations, noise and vibration pollution remains one of the leading environmental problems affecting public health and community wellbeing in many parts of the country.

In numerous neighbourhoods, excessive noise continues to disrupt daily life, contributing to sleep deprivation, stress, and hearing-related problems. Available data indicate that the problem is worsening rather than improving.

The Third National State of the Environment Report (2019), published by the Office of the Vice President (Union and Environment), notes that noise pollution is increasing rapidly in urban areas and poses both physical and psychological health risks.

The report further observes that noise from transport systems, industries and entertainment venues is becoming a growing environmental concern as urbanisation accelerates.

Despite enforcement actions, including the closure of some establishments in Kinondoni and Ubungo districts by NEMC last year, compliance has not been sustained.

As a result, many residents continue to endure excessive noise, particularly during weekends when music often plays until the early hours.

Local government raises concern

Local government leaders say controlling noise pollution at the community level is becoming increasingly difficult.

Sinza C Neighbourhood Chairperson, Mr Fredrick Kapufi, said residents have repeatedly complained about loud music from nearby entertainment venues.

“As local government leaders, we called in the owners and held discussions with them, together with ten-cell leaders who live near the buildings,” he said.

Mr Kapufi said NEMC had previously intervened following complaints from residents.

“Some residents reported the matter directly to NEMC, which visited the site and temporarily sealed the premises. After that, the noise stopped for some time,” he said.

According to him, follow-up meetings were later held between local leaders and venue owners, who pledged to install soundproof systems.

“They assured us that they would install modern equipment to reduce noise levels,” he said.

Ten-cell leaders later inspected the premises to establish whether the promised mitigation measures had been implemented.

Furthermore, Mr Kapufi said some operators argue that loud music is driven by customer demand.

“When we asked why they play very loud music, some owners said their customers demand it,” he said.

He added that enforcement is sometimes complicated by broader perceptions surrounding business growth in the city.

“When the government declares that Dar es Salaam is a business city, it creates challenges for us at the grassroots level. Some businesses operate in ways that end up affecting other residents,” he said.

While many venues operate legally and pay municipal taxes, Mr Kapufi stressed that compliance with community welfare standards remains essential.

“Business is important, but operators must also ensure that noise does not disturb people living nearby,” he said.

He also noted that some establishments fail to properly notify local authorities before beginning operations.

“Many organisations operate in our areas without introducing themselves until we go looking for them,” he said.

A local leader from Kilakala Street in Temeke District, Mr Idrisa Goja, said noise disturbances in his area had largely been brought under control, although occasional cases persist.

“We spoke with venue owners and advised them to reduce the volume,” he said, adding that awareness campaigns are now being prioritised.

Residents speak out

Residents say the problem continues to affect their daily lives despite official interventions.

A local leader from Kivule Ward in Ukonga Constituency, Ilala District, who requested anonymity, said loud music from bars operating late into the night remains a major concern.

“Legally, entertainment venues are supposed to install soundproof systems. But some say their entertainment must be heard outside so that more people can enjoy it,” said the leader, stressing anonymity.

The leader added that such practices often affect vulnerable residents, including patients who require quiet environments for recovery.

Resident Rehema Mushi said the situation has become unbearable on some nights.

“Sometimes the music continues until morning. It becomes very difficult to sleep, especially for families with children or sick people,” she said, calling for stricter enforcement and regular inspections.

Another resident of Sinza, Mr Juma Selemani, said enforcement efforts often fail to deliver lasting results.

“Authorities act, but after some time, the noise returns. We need continuous monitoring,” he said.

Experts call for technical solutions

Across the city, entertainment events held in open spaces near residential areas continue to raise concerns about sound management.

Stage and event production specialist James Henry said the problem requires a technical and coordinated response.

“Even venues designated for concerts are often close to residential areas,” he said, noting that many lack proper soundproofing systems.

He said technologies such as directional speakers, acoustic panels, and digital sound limiters could significantly reduce noise pollution, but many venues do not use them because of cost constraints or limited technical expertise.

Event organiser Christopher Emmanuel said better planning and training are also needed.

“Very few organisers step outside the venue during rehearsals to assess how far the sound travels,” he said.

Government response

Speaking at a press conference in November 2025, NEMC manager for legal compliance, Mr Hamad Taimuru, said challenges in controlling noise pollution were partly driven by weak coordination among institutions.

“If all institutions worked closely together, this issue would not be left to NEMC alone,” he said, noting that many entertainment venues lack sound-measuring equipment.

“Many bars and entertainment venues do not have devices to measure sound levels,” he added.

Mr Taimuru said NEMC continues to conduct public awareness campaigns and community engagement programmes.

“We regularly engage journalists and the public to raise awareness about environmental protection and compliance with noise regulations,” he said.

He stressed that effective control requires collective responsibility from all stakeholders.

“Controlling noise pollution requires cooperation from organisers, regulators, and communities,” he said.

NEMC has further urged all authorities with environmental oversight responsibilities to strengthen coordination and scale up joint enforcement efforts, warning that noise pollution continues to expose citizens to growing health risks nationwide.

The council told The Citizen that a range of guidelines and regulatory measures already exists to support more effective control of noise and vibration pollution.