Data Protection Bill to be read in parliament for the first time

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Data Protection Bill is set to be tabled for the first time in Parliament this month, Information, Communication and Information Technology Minister Nape Nnauye has said today Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Mr Nnauye was speaking during the Connect 2 Connect Forum whose focus was on Africa's connectivity Agenda.

"Cabinet has formally permitted us to continue with the process," he said.

He said in the course of the implementation of the Data Protection Law, Tanzania will borrow a leaf from countries that had already applied the same law.

According to him, in doing so, Tanzania would be able to address challenges associated with the law and thus making it sound for users.

"As more and more social and economic activities shift to online platforms, the importance of privacy and data protection is increasingly inevitable we need to make our sky safe," said Mr Nnauye.

Of equal concern is the collection, use and sharing of personal information to third parties without notice or consent of consumers.

Individuals are sometimes exposed to possible abuse and even to harmful consequences as a result of the developments in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and the role it plays in the collection of personal information and the tendency of companies and business enterprises to collect and use personal information in making business decisions.

"We might look at ethics of Internet use to the extent that it is governable," said Mr Nnauye.

Adding: "Irresponsible behaviour must be managed.