Defiant Mbatia says he's still NCCR Chairman

Dar es Salaam. The saga around opposition NCCR-Mageuzi leadership yesterday taken a new twist after James Mbatia maintained that he was still the party chairperson even as the office of the political party registrar blessed his suspension.

The party’s executive council announced last Saturday to have suspended Mr Mbatia and vice-chairperson for Tanzania Mainland, Ms Angelina Mtahiwa until a general assembly is convened.

The suspension was backed by the assistant registrar of political parties Mr Sisty Nyahoza who yesterday banned Mr Mbatia and other “suspended leaders” from involving in the party activities until the matter is resolved through the party procedures.

“We are satisfied that Mr Mbatia and other leaders were legally suspended from the NCCR-Mageuzi leadership and therefore they should not participate in the party activities until the general assembly decides,” Mr Nyahoza said when he briefed reporters.

“After going through the documents presented by the party, we have saw that the due process was followed in accordance with the party procedures,” said Mr Nyahoza.

However, hours after the announcement, Mr Mbatia convened a press briefing where he insisted that he was still the party leader.

“As I speak, I’m still the current chairperson of NCCR-Mageuzi and that’s why I still use the party vehicle until now,” Mr Mbatia said.

“I have no any official communication about the suspension from the registrar of the political party. I just saw a statement circulating through social media, which I cannot make it a reference.”

“As chairperson, I was not informed of any party meeting that suspended me. Some people just met somewhere without notifying the chairperson, accused and judged me without even hearing me. Where is the natural justice if they can accuse and judge without hearing the accused?” questioned Mr Mbatia.

“I learned through the media that a meeting of the executive council which I am the chairperson, was held in Kurasini and was waiting for the notification and accusations. But until now, I have any communication. I do not know what I’m accused of,” said Mr Mbatia who accused the assistant political party registrar of blessing leadership crisis in the party.

“I will stand for truth even if it will cost my life,” Mr Mbatia said.

The NCCR-Mageuzi executive council accused Mr Mbatia of inciting quarrels among leaders and forcing others to resign.

The council also sacked members of the council of trustees and appoint new others who would be registered afresh.