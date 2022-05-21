NCCR-Mageuzi suspends party chairman James Mbatia

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The NCCR- Mageuzi’s Executive Council has suspended its party chairman James Mbatia and vice-chairperson Mainland Angelina Mtahiwa from participating in any party activities until a general meeting is convened.

The decision was made on Saturday, May 21,2022 due to various allegations including a dispute between leaders, and forced resignation.

Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the resolution Joseph Selasini said in addition to the suspension of the leaders that they have also dissolved the NCCR Board of Trustees and appointed new members who will be registered in accordance with the procedures.