Political Parties Registrar okays NCCR Chairman’s suspension

By Kelvin Matandiko More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Assistant Registrar of Political Parties, Sisty Nyahoza has issued an official statement justifying the suspension of NCCR Mageuzi Chairman, James Mbatia, secretariat and the dissolution of the Board of Trustees.

Nyahoza said the decision of the party's council meeting held on May 21, was valid because the quorum for the meeting was met despite not mentioning the legitimacy of the committee that sat.

In a statement issued today, May 25, 2022, at Parliamentary sub-offices, Nyahoza said the authority of the registrar’s office wants Mbatia not to get involved in politics within the party until the decision is made by the party.

"After the suspension, the secretary of the party brought us a letter in the form of a legal notice informing us of the suspension, we have agreed with the decision. If they are not satisfied there are ways to seek justice, including going to court,”said Nyahoza.