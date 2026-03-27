Departed minister Lukuvi leaves lasting legacy in Isimani

Iringa. The late William Lukuvi, who served as a minister and Member of Parliament for Isimani Constituency in Iringa Region, is being remembered as a dedicated leader who left an indelible mark on the lives of the people and the development of the community.

Both in and out of politics, Mr Lukuvi earned respect for his firm principles of justice, equality and compassion, which made him widely trusted and admired across different sections of society.

According to Mr Thom Lukuvi, who described the deceased as a “young father”, the family remembers him as a pillar who upheld unity and the well-being of the extended family.

He said the late leader was not only a political figure but also a guardian and adviser who was always ready to assist those in need.