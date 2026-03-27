Hope as Sh14.4 billion bridge, market projects near completion in Muleba

Muleba. The government plans to spend more than Sh14.4 billion on the construction of a bridge and a modern market in Muleba District Council, Kagera Region, as the projects near completion.

Implementation of the two projects is already at an advanced stage, with officials saying they are expected to boost the local economy and improve livelihoods in the district and the wider region.

Acting Manager of the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) in Muleba District, Ms Mary Joseph, said the construction of the market has reached 91 per cent.

Speaking on Friday, 27 March 2026, during a visit by CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Kenani Kihongosi, Ms Joseph said the marketproject is expected to cost more than Sh1.9 billion.

“So far, the contractor has been paid over Sh1.6 billion. This single-storey building will have 84 rooms upon completion and is now in its final stages before being handed over for use,” she said.

Meanwhile, an engineer from the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Mr Samuel Mwambungu, said the construction of the Kamshago Bridge is expected to cost more than Sh12.5 billion.

He said the new bridge was necessary after the old one became too small and dilapidated, forcing users to cross one at a time.

“The project is almost complete, with the contractor finalising minor works, including installation of lighting, before handing it over. The bridge is already in use, and vehicles can now pass simultaneously, unlike the previous structure,” he said.

Residents of Muleba District have welcomed the projects, saying they will significantly improve economic activities.

Ms Emiliana Saasita said the Kamshago Bridge will ease transport challenges, especially for farmers.

“The bridge is a lifeline, particularly for farmers who previously struggled to transport produce to the market. That challenge will now be resolved,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Victor Mwengi, said the modern market will provide traders with a reliable place to conduct business and expand commercial activities in the area.

After inspecting the projects, Mr Kihongosi commended Muleba District Council for using its internal revenue to fund the market’s construction.

“You have demonstrated self-reliance by financing this project, which will not only generate income for the council but also improve service delivery to the community,” he said.

He urged other councils to emulate Muleba by implementing major development projects using internally generated funds to enhance social services.

On the Kamshago Bridge, Mr Kihongosi said its completion reflects the ruling party’s commitment to improving the lives of Tanzanians.