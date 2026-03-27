Why Isimani voters trusted William Lukuvi for 30 years

Iringa/Dodoma. Residents of Isimani Constituency in the Iringa Region have shared reflections on the life of the late William Lukuvi, describing him as a leader whose three-decade tenure was defined by an unwavering connection to his constituents and a relentless drive for development.

Mr Lukuvi, 70, passed away on Wednesday at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma while receiving treatment following a heart attack.

Until his death, he served as the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office [Policy, Parliament, Coordination, and Persons with Disabilities].

Elected as a Member of Parliament under the ruling party, CCM in 1995, Mr Lukuvi held his seat through seven consecutive General Elections.

For the people of Isimani, his longevity was not merely a matter of political endurance but a reflection of his "bottom-up" approach to leadership and his ability to transform local needs into national priorities.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, yesterday various residents explained why they consistently renewed his mandate for over thirty years.

A long-time resident, Mr Sampo Chandindi, recalled that from the beginning of his first campaign in 1995, Mr Lukuvi empowered local communities by encouraging every village to identify and present its own unique priorities and developmental requirements. “This approach was instrumental in establishing clear, achievable goals based on the actual challenges faced by the people,” explained Mr Chandindi.

According to him, this transparent method of planning helped to foster a deep sense of trust between the representative and the electorate, which ultimately contributed to his repeated success at the polls.

The impact of Mr Lukuvi's leadership is visible throughout the constituency, particularly in the health and education sectors.

Residents pointed to the successful construction of dispensaries across multiple wards, which brought essential medical services closer to communities that previously had to travel long distances.

In education, the building and rehabilitation of primary and secondary schools provided children with much-improved learning environments, expanding their opportunities for academic success.

Another resident, Mr Agustino Mfikwa, emphasized that the late minister’s commitment to the welfare of his people extended to basic utilities. “The availability of clean water has improved significantly under his watch,” Mr Mfikwa noted, highlighting how the area once suffered from chronic water shortages.

Furthermore, Ms Jesca Mpalanzi remarked that the deceased was a leader who refused to be confined to the comfort of his office.

She noted that he was a frequent visitor to the villages, often seen walking among the people.

Mr Pius Kafyome added that Mr Lukuvi’s high-ranking positions within the government were a major asset. He noted that by serving in the cabinet, he was able to take the concerns of his constituents directly to the highest levels of national decision-making, ensuring that the voices of rural Tanzanians were heard and that responses were both timely and effective.

This demonstrated accountability and reassured residents that their needs were prioritized. Beyond infrastructure, they said Mr Lukuvi was a champion for the youth.

Mr Brastus Fusi highlighted his significant contributions to the sports sector, which provided young people with organised platforms to showcase and develop their natural athletic talents.

Idodi Village chairperson, Mr Christopher Chahe, added that Mr Lukuvi was a respected elder who actively engaged in the community, attending weddings, funerals, and other social events across all generations in the constituency.

Even his political rivals were moved by his passing, with Mr Patrick Ole Sosopi of Chadema, who challenged Mr Lukuvi in several elections, describing the loss as a heavy blow to the region.

“He was like a father to me in terms of age and experience,” Mr Sosopi admitted, noting that Mr Lukuvi had represented Isimani since the dawn of the multiparty system without ever being unseated.

The nation began paying its final respects on Thursday at the Parliament grounds in Dodoma.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, his body will lie in state in Dar es Salaam at the Karimjee Grounds, and on Sunday, March 29, the body will be flown to Iringa Municipality.

After a public viewing at Gangilonga grounds on Monday, March 30, 2026, the politician will be transported to his final resting place.