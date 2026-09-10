Double admission: A costly conundrum for Universities, students









Dar es Salaam. As the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) wraps up the first round of undergraduate admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year, a massive logistical and financial bottleneck has emerged.

While higher education in Tanzania is celebrating unprecedented expansion, the system is grappling with a recurring administrative headache: the phenomenon of double admissions.

A staggering 65,952 applicants have secured admission to more than one university, leaving both institutions and individual students on a collision course with avoidable costs.

In an official statement issued in Dodoma, the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) announced the successful completion of the first undergraduate admission round for the 2026/2027 academic year.

According to the statement, a total of 149,645 applicants submitted applications to join 93 approved higher education institutions across the nation.

This cycle represents a milestone in the sector’s growth; the number of available degree programmes has expanded to 1,019, up from 894 in the previous year, an increase of 125 programmes.

Furthermore, total admission capacity has grown by 10.7 percent to 227,555 slots, representing an increase of 21,903 slots compared to the last cycle.

In the announcement, yesterday, TCU Executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa, highlighted that the names of all admitted candidates are being published directly by their respective universities.

However, for those admitted to multiple institutions, a dedicated register has been hosted on the official TCU portal.

Prof Kihampa directed that multiple-admitted candidates must urgently verify their choice: “Confirmation of admission must be done through the account that the applicant used when applying for admission,” the statement emphasised.

From an institutional perspective, these double admissions represent a massive administrative and financial risk for universities.

When tens of thousands of students hold multiple offers, universities are left in limbo, unable to project actual enrolment figures, allocate lecture halls, secure hostel facilities, or plan departmental budgets.

“If these students fail to confirm their choices, institutions face the grim prospect of under-enrolment, leading to unutilised capacity and severe tuition revenue shortfalls once the admission window officially closes,” said an admission officer from one of the universities.

For individual students, the duplicate placement is equally problematic. Navigating multiple portals, managing confirmation codes, and facing the pressure of selecting a single programme can be a highly stressful experience.

More importantly, as education analyst Ms Janipher Chaula warns, holding onto multiple offers blocks opportunities for thousands of deserving peers.

“The urgent action must be taken to curb such a situation that may cost some students and universities dearly once the window has closed, noting that it unfairly restricts access for applicants who were left unplaced in the first round,” she said.

To address this perennial systemic challenge, industry experts are calling for technological integration.

An educational technology specialist, Mr John Mburu, suggests that Tanzanian innovators should come up with a way that universities will be made aware of all students admitted in other institutions and avoid admitting them.

Mr Mburu proposes, “a centralised, real-time digital system that would instantly notify universities of an applicant’s status elsewhere, enabling automatic flagging of redundant offers and streamlining the selection process.”

With the second round of admissions having opened on September 8 and scheduled to run until September 21, 2026, swift action is crucial.

Prof Kihampa has urged all eligible candidates who did not secure an admission slot or were unable to apply in the first round to utilise this second phase effectively.

However, the success of this phase hinges on the 65,952 students currently holding multiple offers.