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227,555 undergraduate places up for grabs as TCU opens second admission round

Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) Executive Secretary Prof. Charles Kihampa addresses the press in Dodoma on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, announcing the opening of the second admission window for the 2026/27 academic year. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Alfred Zacharia

Alfred Zacharia is a business reporter for The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers.

Mwananchi Communications Limitted

Dodoma. Thousands of students have another opportunity to secure university places after the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) opened the second round of undergraduate admissions for the 2026/27 academic year.

The admission window runs from September 8 to 21, 2026, TCU Executive Secretary Prof Charles Kihampa said in Dodoma on Tuesday.

Prof Kihampa said applicants admitted to more than one university must confirm their admission at only one institution during the same period.

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Applicants should use the confirmation code sent to the mobile phone numbers or email addresses provided during the application process.

He urged applicants to follow admission procedures issued by TCU and individual universities to avoid losing their admission information.

Those facing difficulties during confirmation should contact the universities to which they have been admitted for assistance.

The latest TCU figures show that 227,555 undergraduate places are available for the 2026/27 academic year, up from 205,652 in 2025/26.

The increase of 21,903 places represents growth of 10.7 percent.

In the first admission round, 149,645 applicants applied to 93 approved universities offering undergraduate programmes.

Of these, 117,334 applicants, or 78.4 percent, secured admission to universities they applied to.

The number of successful applicants is expected to increase after the second round.

The second window is particularly important for applicants who missed the first round or did not secure admission.

TCU has urged such applicants to use the opportunity to apply to universities of their choice.

The commission's confirmation requirement is intended to ensure that admission places are properly allocated and prevent applicants from holding places at multiple institutions.

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