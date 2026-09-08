227,555 undergraduate places up for grabs as TCU opens second admission round

Alfred Zacharia is a business reporter for The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers.
Mwananchi Communications Limitted
Dodoma. Thousands of students have another opportunity to secure university places after the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) opened the second round of undergraduate admissions for the 2026/27 academic year.
The admission window runs from September 8 to 21, 2026, TCU Executive Secretary Prof Charles Kihampa said in Dodoma on Tuesday.
Prof Kihampa said applicants admitted to more than one university must confirm their admission at only one institution during the same period.