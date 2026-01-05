EACOP project reaches 79pc as Tanzania, Uganda eye July 2026 completion

Dar es Salaam. The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project is on course for completion by July 2026, with construction progressing steadily and reaching 79 percent so far, Energy minister Deogratius Ndejembi said.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam while en route to Tanga for a joint site visit by Ugandan and Tanzanian delegations today Monday January 06, 2026, Mr Ndejembi said the remaining 21 percent of the works is currently under implementation.

Once completed, the pipeline will transport crude oil from Hoima in western Uganda to the port city of Tanga in Tanzania for processing and export.

“The project is on track for completion in July,” he said.

He explained that while Tanzania is hosting the pipeline infrastructure and export terminal, Uganda, as the oil-producing country, will take the lead in initiating crude oil transportation upon completion of the project.

The EACOP project, which commenced in 2016, runs from Hoima through Tanzania to Tanga. The joint visit by ministers and technical teams from both countries was aimed at assessing progress on the ground and strengthening cooperation through the sharing of expertise.

Mr Ndejembi said the project is of strategic importance not only to Tanzania and Uganda, but also to the wider East African region, noting that the two governments have invested substantial financial resources to ensure timely completion.

He highlighted several benefits, including employment opportunities for more than 10,000 Tanzanians and the transfer of technical skills. Of the six pumping stations planned along the pipeline, four will be located in Tanzania, a development expected to boost the national economy and accelerate growth in the Tanga region.

Uganda’s Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, said the EACOP project has attracted about $4 billion in investment, reflecting strong international confidence. She noted that the funding is denominated in US dollars.

She added that existing agreements provide for the refining of 60,000 barrels of oil per day, with refinery construction expected to begin after the signing of the implementation agreement.

“The remaining crude oil, estimated at about 190,000 barrels per day, will be transported and commercialised through storage and export facilities in Tanga,” she said.

Ms Nankabirwa noted that Uganda’s crude oil is waxy and must be heated during transportation. She commended the coating and insulation works carried out on the pipeline, particularly at coating plants in Tabora, saying the measures will ensure smooth oil flow while protecting the environment.

She also praised the government of Tanzania for being a reliable and strategic partner, citing the successful acquisition of land and the timely fulfilment of project requirements.

In addition, she assured workers involved in EACOP that both governments are planning further energy and infrastructure projects, and that disciplined and hardworking personnel will be considered for future opportunities.