Earthquake sparks panic as residents flee homes in Kagera

Mwanza. An earthquake struck Kagera Region in the early hours of Friday, October 9, 2026, triggering panic among residents as houses shook and some families woke up to pray, fearing their homes would collapse.

Preliminary reports put the magnitude of the earthquake at between 5.0 and 5.2. It struck at around 5.24am and was felt in several parts of the region. Authorities said no casualties had been reported by the time of publication.

Residents of Nyakibimbili Ward in Bukoba District said the tremors were strong enough to make them fear for their lives.

Emerentiana Benjamin said the shaking forced her family to wake up in alarm, gather in one place and pray for their safety.

“The earthquake was very strong. When it struck, the whole house was shaking. We thought it was the end and that the house would collapse and bury us,” she said.

She said the first tremor subsided, but another followed shortly afterwards, renewing their fear.

“We woke up and started praying to God to help us. After a while, the shaking stopped, but then it returned with greater force. We were really frightened,” she said.

Another resident, Elia Ndyetabura, said he was preparing to get out of bed when he suddenly felt the entire house shaking.

He initially thought something heavy was moving across the roof because of the noise and the rattling iron sheets.

“The iron sheets were shaking as if something heavy was walking on the roof. It was a very difficult moment, but we thank God that, in our area, it has passed without any known damage so far,” he said.

Joram Rwekaza said the tremors left him confused, prompting him to wonder whether they were associated with El Niño rains, which he had heard people discussing.

He said he had never experienced an earthquake or such rains, and the loud rumbling accompanying the shaking made it difficult to understand what was happening.

“I have never experienced an earthquake before. The shaking was so strong that I thought perhaps these were the El Niño rains because there was a very loud rumbling sound,” he said.

Bukoba resident Grayson Rutta said he was startled when the bed he was sleeping on began shaking as if someone were pushing it.

“When I woke up, I realised the bed was shaking as though someone was rocking it. I rushed outside because you never know how strong these houses are,” he said.

DC confirms earthquake, warns residents

Bukoba District Commissioner Erasto Sima confirmed the earthquake during a morning programme on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), saying he had also felt the tremors at his home, where the house shook violently.

He said authorities had not received reports of damage but were collecting information from urban and rural areas to establish whether the earthquake had caused any harm.

“So far, we have not received reports of any damage. The earthquake occurred at around 5.23am. I also felt it, and my house shook, but we thank God that no reports of damage have reached us,” he said.

Mr Sima described the shaking as unusually strong, even in his house, which was renovated about two years ago.

“The tremors were so strong that you could think the house was collapsing. It was certainly not normal,” he said.

He added that some residents had called to report shaking in their homes, while others said cupboard doors had opened because of the force of the tremors.

The district commissioner cautioned that it was too early to conclude that no damage had occurred, as the assessment was still under way.

He urged residents to exercise caution, particularly those living in houses with cracks, dilapidated buildings or structures whose construction or renovation had not been completed.

He also warned against occupying poorly constructed or deteriorating buildings, commonly known locally as mapagara, saying they could pose a serious risk if further tremors occurred.

Mr Sima said some long-time residents of Bukoba had compared Friday’s earthquake with the major tremor that struck the region about 10 years ago.

Kagera was hit by a devastating earthquake on September 10, 2016, which caused deaths, injuries and extensive damage to houses and infrastructure, particularly in Bukoba.