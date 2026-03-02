Eight Heads of State to launch EAC 7th Development Strategy

Arusha. Eight Heads of State of the East African Community (EAC) are set to officially launch the Community’s 7th Development Strategy (2026/27–2030/31) during the 25th Ordinary Summit scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Arusha.

The summit, to be held under the theme “Deepening Integration for Improved Livelihoods of EAC Citizens”, will be chaired by the EAC Chairperson, William Ruto. Deliberations are expected to focus on four major agenda items aimed at strengthening regional integration and promoting sustainable development across the bloc.

The EAC brings together Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

As the highest decision-making organ of the Community, the summit will also address critical financial issues, including the future of member state contributions and strategies to resolve significant budgetary shortfalls that have affected the bloc.

This will be the first summit in over a year, during which the EAC has faced challenges in mobilising funds from partner states, with more than $89.3 million (Sh232.78 billion) still outstanding.

According to official records, as of January 31, 2026, the EAC was owed $89,372,865 by member states.

The Democratic Republic of Congo leads with $27 million in arrears, followed by Burundi ($22.7 million), South Sudan ($21.8 million), Somalia ($10.5 million), Rwanda ($5.2 million) and Uganda ($1.1 million). Kenya and Tanzania remain the only countries to have fully paid their $7 million contributions for the2025/26 financial year.

The summit will also mark the launch of the EAC Customs Bond, a unified regional customs guarantee designed to replace the current requirement for multiple national bonds along transit routes.

Under the new arrangement, traders and clearing agents will secure a single bond recognised across all EAC member states, instead of arranging separate guarantees in each transit country.

The EAC Customs Bond will integrate customs administrations, insurers and financial institutions under a single regional framework. It is expected to reduce compliance costs, cut border delays, safeguard government revenues and facilitate faster and more secure movement of goods across the Community.

Meanwhile, the official launch of the 7th Development Strategy will set the five-year strategic direction for accelerating regional integration and driving socio-economic transformation.

The strategy aligns with the EAC Vision 2050, the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting the Community’s commitment to practical, results-driven initiatives aimed at strengthening regional competitiveness and economic resilience.

Speaking to the press ahead of the summit, EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva said the gathering provides a platform for collective leadership and strategic decision-making.

“The summit provides our leaders with an opportunity to make decisions that will strengthen cooperation, promote trade and advance shared prosperity for the people of East Africa,” she said.

“The launch of the EAC Customs Bond and the 7th Development Strategy demonstrates our continued commitment to practical solutions that remove barriers to trade and enhance the competitiveness of our region.”

The summit is also expected to consider the implementation framework for directives issued at the 24th EAC Heads of State Summit on sustainable financing of the EAC budget, based on a formula of 65 per cent equal contribution and 35 per cent assessed contribution.

In addition, leaders will appoint a new EAC Secretary General, designate judges to the East African Court of Justice, renew appointments for Deputy Secretaries General, appoint commissioners to the EAC Competition Authority and assent to Bills passed by the East African Legislative Assembly.