Shah Palace Zanzibar prepares to open its doors

Most hotels in Zanzibar compete on scale. Shah Palace has chosen to compete on premium exclusivity. With 50 highly curated rooms, the 5-star hotel has taken a deliberately different approach: handcrafted beauty, personalised service, and a stretch of the northeast coast that still feels like a discovery.

Matemwe is the right address for it. The village sits roughly an hour’s drive from the airport, far enough from the Stone Town circuit to keep large crowds away and close enough to Mnemba Atoll that some of the archipelago’s best snorkelling and marine experiences are just a short boat ride away.

The setting is central to the experience. Shah Palace sits above the coast, with views stretching toward the Indian Ocean and Mnemba beyond it. Rather than trying to separate itself from Zanzibar, the property draws heavily from the island around it: carved wood, brass, stone, textiles, palms, local craftsmanship and the colours of the coast.

The result is a hotel that feels rooted in its location rather than transplanted onto it.

Service, however, is where the property intends to distinguish itself most clearly. Luxury at this level is measured in anticipation, and Shah Palace has staffed accordingly. The team, led by General Manager William Ruwa Gona, has spent the pre-opening months focused on a single question: What will our guests need before they even think to ask for it?

That philosophy extends beyond traditional hotel service. The aim is for the experience to feel personal without becoming intrusive; a difficult balance in a property designed around privacy. From the arrival to the room, from the beach to the dining table, the details are intended to feel considered rather than simply provided.

The architecture follows the same principle. Shah Palace takes cues from the wider history of the Swahili coast and the trading cultures that shaped Zanzibar, bringing together elements inspired by Rajasthan, Arabia, Persia and Stone Town. Carved details, textured walls, brass accents and traditional materials sit alongside contemporary spaces, creating something that feels collected over time rather than designed from a single catalogue.

For guests, the location also opens up a different rhythm of Zanzibar. A morning can begin on the water around Mnemba, continue with lunch overlooking the ocean, and end with dinner beneath the stars. Beyond the property are fishing villages, coral reefs, sandbanks, spice farms and the quieter stretches of the northeast coast.

There is also a deliberate sense of ceremony to the experience. Shah Palace does not treat the island simply as scenery outside the gates. Zanzibar’s culture, craftsmanship and history are woven into the property itself, while experiences around the island give guests an opportunity to encounter the destination beyond the usual resort itinerary.

Zanzibar has no shortage of beautiful hotels. What Shah Palace is attempting is something more specific: to create a private world that still feels unmistakably connected to Zanzibar.

Fifty rooms. A remote stretch of Matemwe. The Indian Ocean at the doorstep. And a service philosophy built around noticing the details before they need to be mentioned.