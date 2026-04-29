Exim Bank, Government strengthen ties to boost education reforms

The government has taken another step toward strengthening Tanzania’s education sector following high-level discussions between the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Exim Bank Tanzania, aimed at supporting ongoing reforms and expanding opportunities for students in emerging fields.

A delegation from Exim Bank Tanzania, led by Chief Financial Officer Shani Kinswaga, met with the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Adolf Mkenda, in Dodoma on April 27, 2026. The team also included Head of Retail Banking Andrew Lyimo and Head of Marketing and Communications Stanley Kafu.

The meeting focused on deepening collaboration between the public and private sectors in advancing education development, with particular emphasis on financing opportunities for higher education students. Key areas of interest include Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and interdisciplinary sciences fields seen as critical to Tanzania’s participation in the global digital economy.

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During the discussions, both sides explored avenues for financial support mechanisms that could enable more students to access quality education in science and technology-related disciplines. The bank signaled its readiness to expand its role beyond financing by supporting training programs, sponsorships, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at equipping young Tanzanians with modern, job-ready skills.

The talks underscored the growing importance of aligning education systems with global technological trends. Both parties stressed that investment in science, technology, and innovation is essential if Tanzania is to remain competitive in an increasingly digital world.

Exim Bank reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the government to nurture talent and contribute to long-term national development. The bank highlighted its intention to support initiatives that empower youth and strengthen the country’s human capital base.

For his part, Minister Mkenda welcomed the private sector’s proactive engagement, noting that such partnerships are vital in achieving the objectives of the country’s education reforms. He emphasized that building a highly skilled workforce requires collective effort, particularly in areas that drive innovation and economic growth.