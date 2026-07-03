Tanzania launches home UTI test kit to boost early detection and reduce unnecessary clinic visits

Dar es Salaam. Residents in Tanzania may soon reduce trips to health facilities for preliminary urinary tract infection (UTI) screening following the introduction of a portable home-testing kit into the local market.

The product, known as Checkfor UTI Test (pictured), is designed to enable individuals to conduct preliminary screening at home and encourage early medical intervention.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, July 02, 2026, community health specialist Eshton Nkala said the product had been introduced to support efforts to improve early detection of UTIs, which affect millions of people globally.

Although national data on UTI prevalence remain limited, global figures published by the Front Public Health journal in 2022 show that deaths linked to the condition increased 2.4-fold over a period of 29 years.

According to the report, an estimated 404.61 million UTI cases were recorded globally in 2019, while deaths reached 236,790. The number of people who experienced health impacts, including disability-related effects, stood at 520,200.

Dr Nkala said UTIs often begin with symptoms that may initially appear minor, including frequent urination, pain or a burning sensation during urination, lower abdominal pain and changes in urine colour or smell.

“One of the major challenges in managing UTIs is delayed recognition of symptoms and delayed visits to health facilities for diagnosis and treatment.”

Dr Nkala added that healthcare professionals have consistently stressed the importance of early diagnosis in reducing the risk of infections worsening, recurring frequently or causing additional health complications.

He said the Checkfor UTI Test is intended to strengthen early self-screening efforts by enabling individuals to obtain preliminary information about the possibility of having a UTI while at home.

The test does not replace doctors or hospital visits but instead serves as an early screening tool that may encourage individuals experiencing symptoms to seek professional care promptly.

“The initial results can help individuals make informed decisions to seek medical advice, undergo further tests and receive appropriate treatment,” Dr Nkala said.

This could be particularly beneficial for people who delay seeking medical attention because of fear, inconvenience, lack of time or because they ignore early symptoms, he added.

Dr Nkala said the product is manufactured in Tanzania by Canadian Biotech, reflecting growing local participation in the production and availability of healthcare products, adding that the test is currently available through suppliers including JD Pharmacy, Bariki Pharmacy and Cugra General Supplier.