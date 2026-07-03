Tanzanian startup builds local 3D printers from recycled plastic to expand manufacturing access

Dar es Salaam. A group of Tanzanian startup is transforming how innovators, schools and entrepreneurs access manufacturing technology by locally producing 3D printers and converting plastic waste into valuable products, reducing dependence on imported equipment.

Swahili D Maker founded by Florence Sakaya and her co-founder after research conducted at the 59th Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), says the initiative is making digital manufacturing more affordable while expanding access to innovation across the country.

"We realised the biggest challenge was not the technology itself but access and cost. Many people had to travel abroad, especially to China, to learn or produce prototypes. We wanted to change that," Mr Sakaya said during the ongoing DITF.

The company manufactures 3D printers locally and trains teachers, students, entrepreneurs and innovators on digital fabrication technologies.

Beyond producing the machines, Maker Lab designs educational teaching aids, particularly for learners with special needs, including tactile learning materials for visually impaired students.

The startup also recycles plastic waste and paper into raw materials used in 3D printing, creating a circular economy model that addresses both environmental and manufacturing challenges.

According to Mr Sakaya, the technology enables rapid prototyping, allowing innovators to design, test and improve products quickly without incurring the high costs associated with importing prototypes from overseas.

"A 3D printer is like having a small factory. Once you have the machine and raw materials, you can manufacture products depending on your needs," he said.

Since its establishment more than seven years ago, the company says it has trained thousands of learners through different programmes and partnered with both public and private institutions to promote digital manufacturing skills.

Swahiki Maker is now implementing a new initiative dubbed one 150 Lab, which seeks to establish digital fabrication laboratories across Tanzania.

The project targets setting up at least five fabrication centres in every region, bringing 3D printing technology closer to schools, universities, innovation hubs and youth centres.

Mr Sakaya said the company is inviting educational institutions and innovation centres to partner by providing space where fabrication laboratories can be established and operated.

He believes expanding access to digital fabrication will strengthen practical learning, encourage entrepreneurship and enable young innovators to commercialise their ideas without relying on foreign manufacturers.