Environmental liability insurance is Africa’s missing financial shield

By Toshi Bwana

Africa possesses nearly 32 percent of the world’s mineral reserves, 65 percent of the world’s uncultivated arable land, vast freshwater systems, and globally significant biodiversity. But these natural assets remain inadequately protected against environmental liabilities arising from mining, industrial pollution, hazardous waste, oil and gas operations, agriculture and infrastructure development.

The greatest environmental risk facing Africa is not simply pollution, it is the absence of adequate financial mechanisms to pay for environmental restoration when pollution occurs. Environmental Liability Insurance (ELI), widely adopted in developed economies, remains largely underdeveloped across Africa, creating one of the continent’s largest hidden financial protection gaps.

The United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) identifies environmental pollution liability insurance as a critical instrument for transferring pollution risks, financing environmental remediation and strengthening sustainable economic development. However, UNEP also concludes that weak legal frameworks, limited regulatory enforcement and insufficient environmental risk data continue to constrain insurance markets across developing countries. This protection gap carries enormous economic consequences.

According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), climate and environmental shocks already cost African economies between 5 and 15 percent of GDP every year. At the same time, Africa requires almost $3 trillion to implement its climate commitments by 2030, while attracting only a small share of global climate finance.

These figures illustrate a wider reality of environmental damage becoming one of Africa’s fastest-growing fiscal liabilities. Air pollution alone demonstrates the scale of the challenge. UNEP estimates that approximately 1.1 million Africans died prematurely from air pollution in 2019, including nearly 383,000 deaths from ambient air pollution.

The economic consequences include billions of dollars in lost productivity, healthcare expenditure and diminished human capital. UNEP further estimates that air pollution contributed to the loss of almost 2 billion IQ points among African children annually, highlighting the long-term economic implications for education, productivity and innovation.

Environmental degradation therefore extends far beyond damaged ecosystems. It erodes national competitiveness. Unlike conventional property insurance, Environmental Liability Insurance ensures that polluters finance environmental clean-up, biodiversity restoration and third-party compensation rather than transferring these costs to governments or affected communities.

Countries such as Germany, Spain, Portugal, Canada and Australia have demonstrated that mandatory environmental financial assurance significantly reduces unfunded remediation liabilities while improving environmental compliance and investor confidence.

Their experience shows that insurers encourage pollution prevention because underwriting depends upon robust environmental management systems, regular audits and effective risk controls. This creates incentives for companies to reduce environmental incidents before they occur. Africa has yet to fully embrace this model.

Across much of the continent, environmental remediation following industrial accidents, mine closure failures, hazardous waste releases and contaminated land continues to depend heavily upon public resources.

This creates annual fiscal leakage that diverts scarce government revenue away from education, healthcare, infrastructure and poverty reduction. The opportunity cost is substantial.

UNEP’s constant assessments indicate that environmental degradation has been increasingly undermining Africa’s natural capital that underpin agriculture, tourism, fisheries and renewable energy. Meanwhile, nearly 45 percent of Africa’s land area is affected by degradation, threatening food security and rural livelihoods unless restoration investments accelerate. Women and young people bear a disproportionate share of these losses.

Across Africa, women represent the majority of smallholder farmers and play central roles in food production, water collection and natural resource management. Environmental pollution reduces crop yields, contaminates water sources and increases unpaid care responsibilities.

Young people entering labour markets also face reduced employment opportunities as environmental degradation weakens agriculture, tourism, fisheries and other green sectors capable of generating inclusive growth. Conversely, expanding Environmental Liability Insurance will stimulate entirely new industries.

Environmental engineering, environmental auditing, ecological restoration, pollution monitoring, environmental law, laboratory services, claims assessment, environmental consulting and actuarial science all become growth sectors supporting skilled employment and innovation.

The principle is simple but effective: those who create environmental risks should finance environmental restoration. Environmental liability insurance transforms environmental protection from a reactive government expenditure into a proactive private-sector responsibility. It closes the financial protection gap before disasters occur, strengthens corporate accountability and safeguards natural capital for future generations.

Africa cannot achieve Agenda 2063, the Sustainable Development Goals or resilient economic growth while environmental liabilities remain largely uninsured.

The future of sustainable development in Africa will depend on sustainably conserving natural resources as well as ensuring that the financial responsibility for environmental damage rests where it belongs, with those who create the risk, not with society.