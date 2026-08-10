PowerChina clinch Chinese basketball tournament title

Dar es Salaam. PowerChina were crowned champions of the 2026 Chinese Basketball Tournament after defeating CCECC 63-30 in the final played at Don Bosco Grounds, Namanga Saturday.

The tournament, which brought together Chinese companies operating in Tanzania, was supported by Stanbic Bank Tanzania through a Sh30 million sponsorship. The bank also participated in the competition as one of the teams.

At the closing ceremony, Stanbic Bank presented the runners-up trophy to CCECC, highlighting its continued support for initiatives aimed at strengthening relations between Chinese enterprises and Tanzanian stakeholders.

Speaking at the ceremony, Stanbic Bank Tanzania Head of Client Coverage, Corporate and Investment Banking, Elias Ngunangwa, said sport was proving to be an effective way of strengthening relationships among businesses.

“What we have seen on this court over the past weeks is sports diplomacy at work. Teams that compete against each other here are the same companies building roads, power plants and industries across Tanzania,” he said.

Ngunangwa said the relationships developed through sport could extend beyond the basketball court and contribute to greater trust and cooperation in business.

“Through Standard Bank Group, our partnership with ICBC and our Chinese Desk, we work every day to connect Chinese businesses to opportunities in Tanzania and across Africa,” he said.

He said Stanbic Bank’s decision to participate in the tournament alongside its sponsorship demonstrated its commitment to the business community. “Being here as both sponsor and competitor is how we show that partnership is genuine,” he said.

Chinese Enterprises Association in Tanzania (CEA) President Jiang Yuntao thanked the organisers, sponsors and participating companies for contributing to the tournament’s success.

“This tournament brings our companies and our Tanzanian friends together in a way that no meeting can. Sport builds friendship, and friendship builds cooperation between our two peoples,” said Jiang.

He congratulated PowerChina on winning the tournament and CCECC for finishing second, while thanking Stanbic Bank for its continued support.