Family questions cause of death of 29-year-old in Tanga police custody

Dar/Tanga. Questions have arisen over the death of Mohamed Kisingwe, 29, who reportedly died while in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Controversy surrounds the circumstances of his death following conflicting accounts over the cause.

Tanga Regional Police said he died due to low blood pressure, but his family insists he had no history of the condition.

Further doubts emerged after Kisingwe’s mobile phone was reportedly used to call his relatives and local leaders to request his full name, raising questions about how he was arrested without his identity being confirmed.

Mr Kisingwe is not the first person to die under unclear circumstances while in custody.

In January this year, a resident of Moshi in Kilimanjaro Region, Mr Michael Lambau, 18, died by suicide while held at Moshi Central Police Station.

Another case involved Mr Shaban Luluba from the Coast Region, who died on Thursday, January 8, 2026, after being shot by police during an arrest operation.

On the same day, Police Spokesperson David Misime announced investigations into three incidents, including the deaths of Mr Lambau and Mr Luluba, to determine whether officers were responsible.

He said thorough inquiries were underway and appropriate legal action would be taken against anyone found culpable.

However, the police’s decision to investigate themselves has faced criticism, as findings from previous probes have not been made public.

On February 4, 2022, President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed then Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa to form an independent committee to investigate alleged police killings in Mtwara Region, stating that the police could not investigate themselves.

“There have been killings in Mtwara, and reports indicate the police were involved. The police can't investigate themselves. I have instructed the Prime Minister to form another committee to investigate and report back,” the President said at the time.

Family raises concerns

Speaking to The Citizen sister newspaper Mwananchi on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Mr Kisingwe’s uncle, Mr Bakari Juma, said the family was deeply concerned about the true cause of death and called for an independent inquiry.

He said the confusion began when Mayomboni Ward councillor Husein Kamoyo received a call from the deceased’s phone by individuals identifying themselves as police officers, who asked for Mr Kisingwe’s full name.

“We suspect he may already have been harmed. If he were alive, why didn’t they ask him directly?” he questioned.

The family also disputed claims that he died from blood pressure complications, saying they were unaware of any such medical condition.

Mr Kisingwe’s body remains at Tanga Regional Hospital, Bombo, as the family awaits burial arrangements.

Mayomboni village chairperson Mwinjimwa Ramadhan said he was informed on February 7, 2026, that the young man had been detained and believed he was safe in custody.

“I received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer from Duga Mtandikeni asking if I knew the suspect. I told them to ask him directly if he was with them,” he said.

Later, they called again requesting the suspect’s name and family details, and by evening informed him that the suspect had died.

The councillor also confirmed receiving a call from the deceased’s number, in which the callers first identified themselves as police officers and later as good Samaritans, insisting on being given the deceased’s name.

“When I asked what had happened and why he had not been taken to the hospital if he was unwell, they did not provide clear answers,” Kamoyo said.

Police statement

In a statement, Tanga Regional Police Commander Almachius Mchunguzi said Kisingwe died after allegedly fleeing officers from the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) during an arrest.

He said the incident occurred on February 7, 2026, after officers received information about individuals transporting khat in the Mahandakini area of Mayomboni.

Officers reportedly spotted a man riding a motorcycle, registration number MC 723 EFD, suspected of carrying the substance. He allegedly stopped the motorcycle and attempted to flee before being apprehended.

“After his arrest, he appeared to have difficulty breathing and seemed exhausted. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Preliminary findings indicate the death was caused by low blood pressure,” the commander said.