Fifty two escape unhurt as bus catches fire in Kahama

Kahama. Fifty-two people escaped unhurt after a passenger bus travelling from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba caught fire in Isaka Ward, Kahama District, Shinyanga Region, early on Friday, November 13, 2026.

The bus, owned by Abood Bus Company, caught fire at around 5 am, forcing passengers to scramble for safety as flames spread from the driver's side.

Survivors said the fire started at the front of the bus, prompting passengers to escape through the windows after failing to open the rear door.

A Burundian clothes trader, Ndabakiza Ndamuru, said he was travelling from Dar es Salaam, where he had gone to collect merchandise, most of which was destroyed in the fire.

“We immediately began escaping through the windows when fire started at the driver’s seat. Thankfully, nobody was injured, although the goods I had collected in Dar es Salaam were destroyed,” he said.

Another survivor, Ms Beatrice Baitwa, a clothes and shoes trader from Bukoba, said passengers were alerted to the fire by a woman who raised the alarm as the bus approached a hospital.

“When we got near the hospital, a woman started shouting that there was a fire. As we tried to get out, we found that the rear door was locked and could not open. Only the front door was accessible,” she said.

She added that flames had already spread by the time passengers attempted to leave, causing panic, with some falling as others managed to escape through the windows.

After getting out, passengers tried to retrieve their luggage from the bus's storage compartments.

However, they struggled to open the doors and managed to recover belongings from only one compartment.

Kahama District Fire and Rescue Force chief Stanley Luhwago confirmed that there were no deaths or injuries and said firefighters had successfully extinguished the blaze.

He said the team also managed to rescue some belongings, although other property was destroyed as the fire had spread throughout the bus.

“We started fighting the fire and rescuing the belongings inside, but the flames had already spread throughout the bus. Some property had been destroyed, but we managed to put out the fire,” he said.

Mr Luhwago said the bus was carrying 49 passengers and three crew members, including two drivers, bringing the total number of people on board to 52.

He urged drivers and vehicle owners to conduct regular inspections, particularly of electrical systems, and ensure their vehicles were equipped with fire extinguishers to help contain fires at an early stage.