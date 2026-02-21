Fintechs to gain from Sh250m Pesatech grant

Dar es Salaam. At least 10 Tanzanian-registered financial technology (fintech) firms are set to benefit from a Sh250 million grant under the Pesatech accelerator cohort 3, an initiative designed to bolster the nation’s digital economy.

The programme was officially launched on February 20, 2026, by the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), with funding from the European Union (EU).

Speaking during the launch, Anza Entrepreneurs head of programmes, Ms Dina Kikuli, said applications for Cohort 3 remain open from February 20 to March 23, 2026.

“10 selected Tanzania-registered fintech companies that are already generating revenue and are ready to scale will benefit from Pesatech accelerator cohort 3. Each selected firm will receive a business growth grant of up to Sh25 million to address specific operational needs,” she said.

Ms Kikuli explained that this year’s cohort is themed ‘Driving Collaboration to Advance Financial Technology Innovation in Tanzania’, placing strategic partnerships at the centre of progress.

The initiative seeks to connect fintech innovators with financial institutions, mobile network operators, investors, and regulators.

This aims to create a supportive ecosystem where promising businesses can scale sustainably and contribute meaningfully to Tanzania’s digital economy.

Ms Kikuli added that beyond financial support, participating firms will receive tailored technical and commercial advisory services.

These include investor-readiness preparation, structured performance tracking through key growth indicators, and direct opportunities to forge strategic partnerships within the banking and telecommunications sectors.

Officiating the event, the Tanzania ICT Commission director of ICT promotion, Mr Jasson Ndanguzi, underscored the importance of a supportive policy and regulatory environment that enables fintech companies to innovate responsibly while remaining competitive.